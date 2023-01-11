Ripp set to compete in FISU World University Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nordic skier Aidan Ripp will represent the U.S. as one of nine athletes selected to compete in the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, New York beginning Thursday, Jan. 12 and running through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Cloquet graduate Aidan Ripp practices ski jumping in Europe in late summer 2019 while training with the U.S. Ski Team. Ripp was one of four American skiers selected to compete at the 2020 Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Oberweisenthal, Germany. Contributed

The 2019 Cloquet High School grad will compete in the Nordic Combined event, a combination of cross-country skiing and ski jumping, where he will be joined by four additional skiers representing USA Nordic Sport in the event, including Paul Smith’s College (NY) Nordic teammate, Timothy Ziegler.

“It’ll be super fun to have Timmy here,” Ripp said. “I think it’ll be really good for our school, Paul Smith’s, too, being the official higher education partner with USA Nordic (and) kind of showing that we actually do have a Nordic Combined team at Paul Smith’s, which is pretty sweet.”

The World University Games, held once every two years, is the largest multi-sport winter event in the world outside of the Winter Olympic Games. The big stage is nothing new for Ripp, as the 22-year-old has taken part in numerous international events dating back to his days in high school.

“I think mainly what the experience does in general with these higher-level competitions is you’re a lot more relaxed going into it,” Ripp said. “I remember a lot of the times in my first couple international competitions there was a lot of getting super nervous and not focusing on what I needed to be focusing on.”

Unlike in past competitions, Ripp won’t have to travel far for the multi-day event. Over 1,400 athletes will descend upon the village of Lake Placid in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, located approximately 30 miles from the Paul Smith’s College campus.

“It’s super exciting for us being from Paul Smith’s and how it’s being hosted in Lake Placid and just the town over, so (it’s) kind of feeling like we’re on home turf here where we train a lot, (and) where I train for jumping and cross country. So I’m super excited,” Ripp said.

Cloquet High School graduate Aidan Ripp ski jumps at a competition Jan. 12, 2020, at the Minneapolis Ski Club in Bloomington. Ripp competed at the 2020 Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Oberweisenthal, Germany, later that year. Contributed

The Nordic Combined event will be broken up into three days of competition beginning Friday, Jan. 13. The event will resume on Sunday, Jan. 15 and conclude on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Prior to his success beyond the high school level, Ripp spent five seasons as a member of the CEC Nordic ski team where he learned from former head coaches Glen Sorenson and Arne Maijala.

Maijala is far from surprised to see the Lumberjack standout achieve what he has thus far at the collegiate level.

“He’s the type of guy that’s willing to go out there and put in the time and effort you need to put in to be successful. And it’s not just with athletics, it’s with anything he does,” Maijala said. “He’s the type of guy that if he wants something, he will put the time in, and if he doesn’t get hurt or sick, he’s going to come out I think doing very well.”

Aidan Ripp nears the finish line in the Section 7 Nordic classic pursuit race at Giants Ridge on Feb 7, 2019. He placed second in the event. Steve Kuchera / 2019 File / Duluth News Tribune

Maijala said that his hope during his years of coaching was for the student-athletes to continue with the sport, whether it’s recreationally or in competitions like Ripp.

”I think we have a program that does provide an environment where people I think do continue to ski recreationally and enjoy it, and then the real competitive ones that want to go on tend to be very successful in what they do. So it’s just been rewarding to watch," Maijala said.