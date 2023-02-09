99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Three Lumberjack seniors ink commitment letters

Jaxson McCray and Alex Omenge will play football for Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range in Virginia, while Marco Mayorga will play basketball at Minnesota North College-Rainy River.

Letter signing
Cloquet seniors Jaxson McCray (left) and Alex Omenge gather for a photo after signing their commitment letters to play football at Mesabi Range College on Tuesday, Feb. 7, inside the conference room of Cloquet High School
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
February 09, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Cloquet seniors Alex Omenge, Jaxson McCray and Marco Mayorga are set to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level after signing their commitment letters, Tuesday, Feb. 7, inside the conference room of Cloquet High School.

McCray and Omenge will be reunited as teammates on the gridiron next fall at Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range in Virginia. The two-year school is a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III member competing in the seven-team Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC).

Cloquet head coach Jeff Ojanen said he's thrilled for his two former players as they further their academic careers while continuing to play the sport they love.

“Obviously they love playing the game, so they have a chance to play it at the next level and still make progress towards getting a degree in something. It’s pretty cool that they have the chance to do that,” Ojanen said.

McCray, who earned All-Section Honorable Mention honors as a two-way starter for the Lumberjacks, said he’s eager to begin the next chapter of his career alongside a familiar face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s awesome having one of my teammates come with me and (that I’ll) know somebody when I get there and still get to play with him,” McCray said.

Omenge shared McCray’s excitement and said he’s focused on continuing to improve his game after earning All-District Honorable Mention honors as a middle linebacker and running back this past season.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School Quarter 2 Honor Roll
The second-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
February 09, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Snowshoe walk at Jay Cooke, library events, Esko Community Partnership meeting and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
February 09, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Three men stand next to each other talking
Local
Walz visits Fond du Lac Reservation
Walz met with tribal leaders and staff during an hour-long visit, where direct funding for Tribal Nations was discussed at length, according to a news release.
February 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Kyle Gill, forest manager and research coordinator at the Cloquet Forestry Center returns to the weather instrument area to set up a precipitation gauge. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Local
University of Minnesota considers transferring forestry center to Fond du Lac Band
It’s unclear when leaders at the school might consider approving a deal to transfer the 3,400-acre Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
February 08, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FDLTCC Health expo nurses
Local
FDLTCC event aims to recruit future health care professionals
The Nursing and Healthcare Expo had 36 booths for health care and nursing organizations to meet with prospective students and workers.
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Local
Barnum Schools receive $32K grant for bus stop arm cameras
The $32,612 award will allow the district to add stop arm cameras to 11 buses, according to a news release from the state.
February 08, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062520.N.PJ.REACHCovid_4.jpg
Local
Cloquet organizations awarded Northland Foundation grants
Lil Lumberjacks Learning Center and REACH Mentoring received funding.
February 08, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: graduation
Local
Applications open for 2022-2023 Floy Gilman Scheidler Scholarship
The application deadline is April 1.
February 08, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Cloquet City Council hears proposal to remove PLA requirement from private development projects
The proposal would remove project labor agreements from private development projects, leaving them in place for public projects, and instead offer them as an incentive for more funding.
February 07, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Esko Eskomos logo_web.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Mark your calendar for Esko's 1st annual Winterfest
"This event will combine fun for kids and families along with food and a business expo," writes Michele Carlson.
February 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Michele Carlson / Esko Community Education

“It feels great, I'm not gonna lie,” Omenge said. “I never thought I’d be here at this point, but I am. (I’m) just gonna tune up a couple things, always try to get better — get bigger, faster, stronger.”

From the gridiron to the hardwood, multi-sport standout Marco Mayorga is set to continue his basketball career in International Falls at Minnesota North College-Rainy River. The two-year school is also a member of the MCAC at the NJCAA Division III level.

Letter signing
Cloquet senior Marco Mayorga signs his commitment letter to play basketball for Minnesota North College-Rainy River on Tuesday, Feb. 7, inside the conference room of Cloquet High School
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The 6-foot, 1-inch forward said the decision boiled down to the coaching staff led by Bill Engel, who made a positive impression on Mayorga during a campus visit.

“He's a super nice guy,” Mayorga said of Engel. “When I took my visit up, they took care of us and were just really nice people.”

Mayorga’s current head coach at Cloquet, Steve Battaglia, said the multi-sport standout has a unique skill set that should translate well at the next level as an undersized big-man with range.

“He’s about 6-foot, plays in the post, but he’s savvy,” Battaglia said. “He’s got spin moves. He can step outside and try to make big guys guard him out on the perimeter a little bit, so he’s got a great skill set.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Battaglia went on to praise Mayorga for his character and leadership.

“There’s just so many intangibles that he brings to the team. Everybody loves him,” Battaglia said. “Our young kids love him. He treats the young guys like gold, so he’s exactly the kind of guy that you want leading your program.”

Players in purple uniforms play football against players in white uniforms with gold helmets
Marco Mayorga reacts after being crowned homecoming king during halftime at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
MORE FROM JAKE PRZYTARSKI:
Goal
Prep
Section 7A girls hockey: Loeb nets game-winner in clash with Rock Ridge
The junior forward scored with 26 seconds remaining in a 1-1 game.
February 07, 2023 11:25 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Second-half surge powers Esko past Superior
February 02, 2023 10:47 PM
Sports
Ripp fares well at FISU World University Games
February 01, 2023 05:00 PM
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Rails edge 'Jacks in 54-50 nail-biter
January 31, 2023 11:04 PM

Related Topics: CLOQUET LUMBERJACKS
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
A teenage male basketball player in a dark uniform hangs in the air as he tries to shoot the ball over four players wearing white with their arms raised, while he collides with one of the players in white knocking that player down, in front of a packed gymnasium where most fans are wearing blue and yellow.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Esko falls on ‘crazy’ Pequot Lakes buzzerbeater
Eli Laposky hit an off-balance shot as time expired to win the game for the Patriots.
February 07, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman (19) works the puck behind the net in front of Superior’s Gabryel Olson (20)
Prep
Prep report: Lindaman, Thorson combine for seven-goal night as Hilltoppers roll on
The postseason began in Minnesota girls hockey and alpine skiing on Tuesday.
February 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Esko’s Kyra Johnson (21) loses the ball while she gets swarmed by the Superior defense of Annabel Manion (2), Savannah Leopold (20), Ava Stratton (24) and Eva Peterson (23)
Prep
Prep report: Peterson's 19 points lead Superior past Esko
The Spartans have won 17 consecutive games dating back two months.
February 06, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep report: Mirage go into postseason on winning note
Girls hockey section tournament play begins on Tuesday night.
February 04, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports