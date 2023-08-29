6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Deep Dive: Cloquet School Board votes to add lacrosse

Both programs will be up and running for the spring season.

Prep lacrosse
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Easton McGuire winds up for a shot during a prep boys lacrosse game against St. Paul/Two Rivers co-op April 29 at Esko Stadium Field.
Jake Przytarski / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 5:00 PM

THE TOPIC: The Cloquet School Board on Monday, Aug. 28, voted 5-1 to add girls and boys lacrosse starting with the 2023-24 school year.

BACKGROUND: The school board began discussing the possibility of adding girls and boys lacrosse earlier this year.

Board member Ken Scarbrough was the lone dissenting vote. During the board's working session, he explained his decision.

"I’m going to vote 'no' on that because I don’t want to get entangled as a school district with Northern Siege. I don’t like that arrangement. It’s not because I don’t like lacrosse," he said.

Both programs will be self-funded, with their respective associations covering costs for uniforms, coaching salaries and more, said Paul Riess, activities director for Cloquet.

"The program will fundraise and raise money through their activity fees that will cover the costs," he said.

The girls lacrosse program will be a co-op with Cloquet, Esko, Carlton, Hermantown and Proctor, board documents show. The agreement approved by the board Monday is retroactive to July 1 and will run through June 30, 2027.

The team will be known as the Hermantown/Proctor Stealth and its colors will be forest green and navy blue. The team will practice and host games at facilities in either Proctor or Hermantown. However, Esko or Cloquet will host one home game per season.

The boys lacrosse program will be a co-op with Cloquet, Esko and Carlton, according to board documents. The team will be known as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks, and its colors will be purple and white. The agreement approved Monday gives Northern Siege two years to purchase new uniforms for the boys squad.

The majority of the team's practices and games will be held in Cloquet. However, practices may be held in Carlton and Esko if space is available. Since Esko has artificial turf, the school would be eligible to host games.

For those who peruse the school board documents, there are some differences in language between the two agreements.

The Proctor and Hermantown school districts have an existing relationship with the Stealth, so with the girls lacrosse agreement, Cloquet is simply joining a partnership that already exists, Riess said.

With the boys, Cloquet is establishing a relationship with Northern Siege Lacrosse, so there are more technical aspects laid out in the boys agreement. For example, Cloquet will pay the boys lacrosse coaches, but the association will reimburse the school district for those costs.

WHAT'S NEXT: Both programs will be up and running for the spring season.

The Deep Dive is a monthly feature produced by Cloquet Pine Journal staff. Have an idea for a topic you want us to dive into? Email news@pinejournal.com.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
