Softball preview: Cromwell-Wright Cardinals look to capitalize on experience

Head coach: Kari Olesiak

Assistant coaches: Curt Blomquist and Jana Anderson (junior high)

Returning starters: "With only losing two seniors last year, we have a good crop of returners who have seen varsity game experience," Cromwell-Wright head coach Kari Olesiak said.

They senior Ellie Anderson (first base); juniors Jillian Anderson (shortstop), Karina Olesiak (center field); sophomore Vaida Blomquist (pitcher/infield); freshman Larissa Homstand (third base/catcher); eighth graders Remington Olesiak (pitcher/infield) and Emelia Dahl (outfield)

New Faces: "We gained a newcomer who is dedicated to the catching spot in Katie Metzer-Korpela," Olesiak shared. "We have some younger junior high pitchers who show great promise in pitching, and it may come to us using them in varsity games to give Vaida a rest."

Team Strengths: "With more girls coming out to play in grades 6-12 than ever before, I see us having depth and potential for using players to highlight specific skills," Olesiak said. "There is opportunity to use a DH or DP, too, and get more girls involved in the game."

Biggest Challenge: "One of the biggest challenges each year is maintaining our work ethic and morale during these long winters and time spent inside practicing for this outdoor sport as it tends to drag on," Olesiak said.

Goals and expectations: "We of course want to improve on our record of 5-8 last year," Olesiak shared. "We also want to make it farther in the playoffs than we have in the past."