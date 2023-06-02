Section 7A track championships: Hudspith leads Esko boys to repeat title

DULUTH — Senior thrower Wyatt Hudspith entered the final section meet of his career at Esko feeling like he had something left to prove.

After placing fourth in the discus and shot put events during last year’s event, the multi-sport athlete was determined to make the most of his final opportunity to reach the state meet during the Section 7A Track and Field Championships Thursday, June 1 at Malosky Stadium on the Minnesota Duluth campus.

With top throws in the discus and shot put events, it's safe to say that mission was accomplished.

“It feels like redemption, because last year when I came here I was seeded first in both events and I didn’t make it (to state) for either,” Hudspith said moments after placing first in the shot put event. “So throwing that 49 feet and knowing that I had placed really high felt amazing.”

The Gustavus Adolphus College football signee follows in a long line of accomplished throwers in his family, including his grandpa and coach Bill Hudspith, whose name is enshrined in the Wisconsin-Superior Hall of Fame.

Wyatt’s brother, Gage Stankiewicz, recently completed his sophomore season with the Yellowjackets’ track and field team, while their uncle, Chris Hudspith, competed for the University of Minnesota, and still holds the Esko school record in the shot with a throw of 55 feet, 8 inches in 2003.

The inner competition within the group has been a motivator for Wyatt over the course of his career.

“My brother has always been there for me just as a second thought of trying to do better than him and my grandpa, he’s my coach, so he’s always here supporting me, telling me what I’m doing wrong,” Hudspith said. “They both are definitely like my biggest (influences) right next to my mom too.”

Hudspith’s dual first-place finishes in shot put, and again in discus (141.5”) highlighted a dominant afternoon for the Esko boys as the team, without star runner Koi Perich due to injury, repeated as section champions, with 90.5 points to runner-up Crosby-Ironton's 80.5. The Esko girls (67) ended up third behind section champs Two Harbors (97.5) and International Falls (92.5).

Two Harbors girls earn section crown

The Agates earned a trip to to the state meet after scoring 97.5 points as a team during Thursday's meet.

Trinity Giddings was the top-finisher in the 400 meter event, where she set a new Section 7A record with a time of 57.50. She also placed first in the 800 and 1,600 relays along with Delaney Nelson, Karly Holm and Jenna Marxhausen.

Holm, Jocelyn Carr, Lamar Gordon and Grace Swanson also won the 3,200 relay.

Zezulka, Lilly shine in hurdles event

A lack of experience in the 110 meter hurdles did little to faze Esko’s Carter Zezulka ahead of Thursday’s meet.

The University of Wisconsin-Stout bound senior joined Hudspith as the Esko boys’ two individual champions of the day after posting a blazing fast time of 16.23, beating out Armando Sala of Deer River/Northland, and Shane Zancauske of Chisholm.

Esko senior Carter Zezulka competes in the 110-meter hurdles event during the Section 7A track and field championships held Thursday, June 1 at Malosky Stadium on the Minnesota Duluth campus. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The victory comes despite taking on the event for the very first time this season.

“I knew I didn’t have the best form, but I was just thinking in my head I’m not losing,” he said after the race. “I’m just going to go into it and give it my all.”

Ready to congratulate him afterwards was his mom, Gina (Perich) Zezulka, who holds numerous individual school records as a decorated runner. As a junior in 1995, she won the state championship in the 100 meter hurdles.

“After my race I was like there’s only one person I want to see, and that’s my mom right now and give her a hug, because I knew she would be emotional about it, and so would I,” Zezulka said.

On the girls’ side, junior Gwen Lilly earned her third-consecutive state trip after placing second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.67. She’ll be joined by junior Kaitlyn McConnell, who won the long jump event for a second-straight year.

Esko junior Gwen Lilly competes in the 100-meter hurdles event during the Section 7A track and field championships held Thursday, June 1, at Malosky Stadium on the Minnesota Duluth campus. Jake Przytarski/ Cloquet Pine Journal

For Lilly, the time spent with teammates on the trip down to the Cities is a highlight of the year.

“I’m super excited. The state meet is one of my favorite things,” Lilly said. I look forward to it all year. It’s so fun just being in the hotel with the team and stuff.

Lilly and McConnell were also part of Esko’s 400 relay team, along with Reese Kuklinski and Liberty Clifford.

Esko junior Kyra Johnson competes in the high jump event during the Section 7A track and field championships held Thursday, June 1 at Malosky Stadium on the Minnesota Duluth campus. Jake Przytarski/ Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko senior Benjamin Meysembourg runs in the 3,200-meter relay during the Section 7A track and field championships held Thursday, June 1, at Malosky Stadium on the Minnesota Duluth campus. Jake Przytarski/ Cloquet Pine Journal

Cromwell-Wright boys sweep long-distance relay events

The Cardinals of Cromwell-Wright earned first-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 relay events to qualify for the state meet.

The 1,600 team composed of Dylan Nyberg, Roma Jacques, Liam Schoenberg and Noah Foster completed the race with a time of 3:28:85 to beat out Crosby-Ironton (3:32:35) and Esko (3:33:33). Nyberg, Jacques, Foster and Phoenix Anderson completed the 3,200 relay in 8:13:82.

Thursday’s Results

Section 7A Championships

at Malosky Stadium, Duluth

(Top Two Advance to State Meet)

Boys

Teams

1. Esko, 90.5; 2. Crosby-Ironton, 80.5; 3. Mesabi East, 61.5; 4. Two Harbors, 58; 5. Moose Lake-Willow River, 55 6. Deer River/Northland, 48.5; 7. Cromwell-Wright 47; 8. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 41; 9. Barnum, 33; 10. Chisholm, 31.5; 11. International Falls, 25; 12. Aitkin, 22; 13. Carlton-Wrenshall, 20; 14. Cook County, 16; 15. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/ North East Range, 15; 16. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 14; 17. McGregor, 12; 18 (tie). Lakeview Christian Academy, Bigfork, 9; 20. Silver Bay, 7; 21. Ely, 6; 22. Duluth Marshall, 1.

Individuals

100 meters — 1. Tate Nelson, Two Harbors, 10.92; 2. Kaden Robbins, Moose Lake-Willow River, 11.49; 200 — 1. Tate Nelson, TH, 22.94; 2. Evan James, Mesabi East, 23.52; 400 — 1. Roma Jacques, Cromwell-Wright, 51.28; 2. Dylan Schwarz, Deer River/Northland, 51.81; 800 — 1. Joseph Ringh, Crosby-Ironton, 2:01:95; 2. Benjamin Pla, Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin, 2:02:30 1,600 — 1. Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:33:24; 2. Jack Riley, Carlton-Wrenshall, 4:37:13; 3,200 — 1. Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright, 9:42:65; 2. Ian Thorpe, Two Harbors, 10:10:27; 110 hurdles — 1. Carter Zezulka, 16:23; 2. Armando Sala, Deer River/Northland, 16:30; 300 hurdles — 1. Armando Sala, Deer River/Northland, 41:67; 2. Gage Roberts, GNK, 43:56; 400 relay — 1. Moose Lake-Willow River (Jackson Thompson, Chase Clausen, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Kaden Robbins), 44:19; 2. Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Evan James, Jordan Latola, Ethan Murray), 44:76; 800 relay — 1. ME (Noah Markfort, Evan James, Cooper Levander, Ethan Murray), 1:32.68; 2. C-I (Evan Rydberg, Noah Larson, Jordan Mount, John Paul Fitzpatrick), 1:33.17; 1,600 relay — 1. Cromwell-Wright (Dylan Nyberg, Roma Jacques, Liam Schoenberg, Noah Foster), 3:28:85; 2. C-I (Noah Larson, Tobias Erickson, Joseph Ringhand, Jordan Mount), 3:32:35 3,200 relay — 1. Cromwell-Wright (Dylan Nyberg, Noah Foster, Phoenix Anderson, Roma Jacques), 8:13:82; 2. Esko (Alec Halvorson, Jacob Randa, Spencer Hipp, Benjamin Meysembourg), 8:30:72; high jump — 1. Charlie Thom, Chisholm, 6-00; Braedyn Male, Esko, 6-00; Carter Zezulka, Esko; pole vault — 1. Jackson Thompson, MLWR, 13-0; 2. John Paul Fitzpatrick, C-I, 12-0; long jump — 1. Jordan Mount, C-I, 21-08.50; 2. Tate Nelson, TH, 21-02.50; triple jump — 1. Jordan Mount, C-I, 41-06.25; 2. Mason Boyd, Aitkin, 41-05; shot put — 1. Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 49-11.25; 2. JP Mesojedec, MLWR, 48-03.75; discus — 1. Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 141-05; 2. Braden Skifs, International Falls, 130-07.

Girls Teams

1. Two Harbors, 97.5; 2. International Falls, 92.5; 3. Esko, 67; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 54; 5. Crosby-Ironton, 43; 6. McGregor, 31; 7. Silver Bay, 30; 8. Moose Lake-Willow River, 29.5; 9. (tie) Cromwell-Wright and Ely, 27; 11. Aitkin, 26.5; 12. Chisholm, 26; 13. Mesabi East, 25; 14. (tie) Barnum and Mountain Iron-Buhl, 19; 16. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/North East Range, 18; 17. Lakeview Christian Academy, 12; 18. Deer River/Northland, 11.5; 19. Carlton-Wrenshall, 10; 20. Marshall (Duluth), 6; 21. Bigfork, 3.5; 22. Cook County, 1.

Individuals