Prep volleyball: Esko targets first state appearance since 2011

After coming up short in last year's Section 7AA championship game, Esko returns to the court in 2023 targeting a section title and its first state tournament berth in more than a decade.

Kyra Johnson (9) of Esko hits the ball against Ola Okoro (6) of Duluth East on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Esko High School Gymnasium.
By Staff reports
August 30, 2023 at 8:35 PM

Head coach: Pete Stasiuk

Assistant coaches: Jeff Emanuel, Cheryl Hindermann

Returning starters: Kyra Johnson, Kallie Sinnott, Emerson Harker and Cassie Stark.

New faces: Hannah Swanson, Chiara Houser, Maya Johnson, Bailey Plante and Sydney Kazel.

Who do you think will be the impact players and locker room leaders this year?

“Chiara Houser is a tall, athletic junior who puts up a big block and can really take over the game,” Stasiuk said. “Maya Johnson is a powerful right-side hitter and setter. Leaders are Kyra Johnson, Emerson Harker, Kallie Sinnott and Bailey Plante.”

What are the strengths of your team this year and what will be the biggest challenge?

“I think our strength this year will be our depth of hitters,” Stasiuk said. “Getting our offense running at its potential and minimizing errors (will be the challenges.)”

What are the goals or expectations for this year’s team?

“We have lost some important seniors from last year’s team that took us to the section final, but we feel we have filled those positions with players who can also get the job done,” Stasiuk said. “We would like to take our season a step farther this year.”

