Prep track and field: Rock Ridge's Stocke 'doubles up' with 800 and 1,600 meter titles

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — Rock Ridge senior Cameron Stocke closed out his high school running career with a performance for the books on Saturday at the Class AA state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Stocke, who will join the University of Minnesota track and cross country teams next season, defended his state title in the 1,600 meter dash, before accomplishing his goal of earning the “double” with a first-place finish in the 800. His marks of 4:11.25 and 1:52.79 in the two events are new class records.

Reflecting on his performance in the 800, he said the fatigue felt in the wake of last year’s 1,600 was noticeably absent this time around.

Cameron Stocke, right, of Rock Ridge holds off Kaleb Sharp of Jordan while competing in the 800-meter run during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Last year after the mile, I was spent,” he said. “I went into the 800 and I was like I’m just going to try to finish this. But this year, I could tell that I was in a lot better shape. Even though the mile time was similar I just felt a lot better afterwards.”

After placing third in the event last year behind Kaleb Sharp of Jordan, the two found themselves again running stride for stride in this year’s race. Flipping the script, it was Stocke who paced the pack on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Stocke, right, of Rock Ridge reacts after winning the 800-meter run during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I knew he was going to be there, I knew he was coming,” Stocke said of Sharp. “He came up on the back stretch and I told myself if he passes me going into the last 200, I don’t think I’m going to pass him back. So I just tried sprinting to hold him off for the last 200, and then he just kept coming … And so with 100 left, I just doubled my cadence and I just pretty much ripped it as hard as I could and it was good enough, so I’ll take it.”

In the 1,600, Stocke was passed briefly by state cross country champion Emmett Gerdes of Belle Plaine before making a late push to regain the lead. Gerdes went on to finish second, while Cloquet’s Miles Fischer took third after running a 4:18.43.

After the race, Stocke and Fischer shared a hug in a sign of mutual respect as Section 7AA competitors in track and cross country.

Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge hugs Miles Fischer of Cloquet at the finish line of the 1600-meter run during during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Stocke won the race while Fischer placed third. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“When I saw him cross the line, he was smiling ear to ear, so I knew something good had happened,” Stocke said. “Then he gave me a hug and he was just so happy, so I knew he did something really good. And then I found out he got third and I was so happy for him. That’s huge for him. He’s been really good this year, even in cross country too just pushing each other.”

Fischer, who placed seventh in the 3,200 on Thursday after running a 9:39.20, said he felt confident entering Saturday’s race with motivation provided from his coaches.

“I had the 32 yesterday and got some of the nerves out of the way, and then I talked to my coaches and I saw the seeding and I knew that it was pretty close,” he said. “They kind of told me that I could go for it and see what happens, and it went well.”

Miles Fischer of Cloquet competes in the 1600-meter run during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Wick leads Cloquet girls’ team

Cloquet senior Taylor Wick took fifth place in the triple jump event with a mark of 36 feet, 5.25 inches, improving on her leap of 34-7.75 at least year’s meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year I really learned the basics, and then progressed and progressed, and then went to state,” she said. “This year I learned more of what I needed to work on, like first phase, second phase, landings. So this year it was more of the experience than the basics.”

Taylor Wick of Cloquet competes in the triple jump during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Wick also placed fifth in the long jump and high jump on Friday, while teammate Seija Suominen took fifth in the discus.

Behind Wick and Suominen’s standout performances, the Lumberjacks’ girls team finished 11th overall in the standings.



In Class AAA, the only Duluth East entry to score on Saturday afternoon was the girls 4x800-meter relay team of Rowan Bixler, Lydia Kraker, Lydia Eaton and Anna-Britta Helmer, which finished eighth.

Cameron Pease of Proctor celebrates after running a personal record of 39.58 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Reese Sheldon, center, of Cloquet approaches the finish line of the 4x100-meter relay during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Cody Evers of Proctor competes in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minn. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Monte Gillman, from left, of Dassel-Cokato, Jordan Aultman of Cloquet and Caden Spence of Zimmerman compete in the 100-meter dash during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minnesota. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lauren Hughes of Cloquet hands the baton to Erin Soup Loeb during the 4x800-meter relay at the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday in St. Michael, Minn. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge competes in the 1600-meter run during during the Minnesota State Class AA track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Michael, Minn. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota State Track and Field Championships

At St. Michael-Albertville High School

Saturday’s Finals Results

(Winners and Northland Finishers)

Class AA

Boys

Teams

1. Waseca, 39; 2. Worthington, 38; 3. Stewartville, 36.5; 4. Mound-Westonka, 35; 5. (tie) Monticello and Mankato East, 32; 7. (tie) Becker and Totino-Grace, 31 7. (tie) St. Charles and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 29; 9. Litchfield, 29; 10. (tie) St. Peter and Belle Plaine, 27. 14. (tie) Mahtomedi, Rock Ridge, Mora, 24; 23. (tie) Cloquet, Fergus Falls, Red Wing, 18.

Individuals

100 — 1. Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing, 10.65; 8. Jordan Aultman, Cloquet, 11.05; 200 — 1. Blake Aller, Litchfield, 21.50; 400 — 1. Brayden Draheim, Winona, 48.44; 800 — 1. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 1:52.79; 1,600 — 1. Stocke, RR, 4:11.25; 110 hurdles — 1. Tayven Peterson, Mora, 14.67; 7. Cody Evers, Proctor, 15.30; 300 hurdles — 1. Peterson, Mora, 38.22; 6. Cameron Pease, Proctor, 39.58; 400 relay — 1. Waseca, 42.16; 8. Cloquet (Elijah Aultman, Jordan Aultman, Noah Hansen, Reese Sheldon), 43.18; 800 relay — 1. Waseca, 1:27.39; 1,600 relay — 1. Monticello, 3:23.63; 3,200 relay — 1. Mankato East, 7:57.97; 12. Rock Ridge (Connor Matschiner, Jake Bradach, Casey Aune, Jared Delich), 8:16.28; high jump — 1. Owen Carlson, Mahtomedi, 6-06.00; 17. (tie) Max Williams, RR, 5-10.00; long jump — 1. Carter Reckelberg, Becker, 23-03.00; 11. Colton Johnson, Grand Rapids, 19-11.25; discus — 1. Torasbjorn Lunaas, Stewartville, 174-11; 12. Benjamin Harker, GR, 141-10; 13. Josh Monreal, Proctor, 141-06.

Class AA

Girls

Teams

1. Monticello, 64; 2. Rocori, 62; 3. Mankato East, 57.5; 4. Detroit Lakes, 42; 5. Academy of Holy Angels, 38; 6. Marshall, 32; 7. Pequot Lakes, 31; 8. Alexandria, 28; 9. Providence Academy, 27; 10. Mankato West, 26; 11. Cloquet, 24.5.

Individuals