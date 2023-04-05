50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Prep track and field preview: Balanced Lumberjack squads have high hopes for 2023 season

The Cloquet girls team will look to defend its Lake Superior Conference championship from a season ago.

High school athletes compete in track and field events at outdoor stadium
Taylor Wick of Cloquet competes in the triple jump during the Class AA state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Clint Austin / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Head coach: Tim Prosen

Assistant coaches: Andy Elias and Joe Defoe (throws), Michelle Wick (jumps/sprints), Erik Hanson (sprints), Arne Maijala and Ed Martin (distance), Dale Flankey (jumps) and Jared Anderson (hurdles/pole vault)

Returning starters (boys): Elijah and Jordan Aultman (sprints), Joe Bailey and Matthew Erickson (jumps), Emmet Prosen (mid-distance), Miles Fisher and Calvin Snesrud (distance), Lance Konietzko (throws), Reese Sheldon (sprints/jumps), Mason Sundquist (throws), Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel (hurdles/sprints)

Runner competes in a relay race
Cloquet's Reese Sheldon competes during a relay at the Duluth East Invitational Track Meet on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Tyler Schank / 2019 File / Duluth News Tribune

Returning starters (girls): Elise Cawcutt (distance) Lauren Hughes (sprints), Erin Loeb (mid-distance), Katelyn Olson (hurdles), Alexa Shepherd (mid-distance), Charlotte Ripp (distance), Taylor Wick (jumps), Kennedy Wick sprints), Kaley Will (sprints)

New faces: "Tons of new faces, we('ve) got a big team," head coach Tim Prosen said. "(It's) too early to tell who is going to pop out, but I know we have several new faces that will make a big impact on our team that are names you did not hear a year ago."

ADVERTISEMENT

Team strengths: "Not a lot of holes—we are a pretty balanced team on both boys and girls," Prosen said.

Biggest challenge: "Biggest challenge is like every coach in the region—snow," Prosen said.

Goals and expectations: "We should be competitive for Lake Superior Conference titles as we have been for a long time along with True Team section titles, which is a goal of our team every year," Prosen said. "I also feel we should send a large group to the state track meet."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
