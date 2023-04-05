Prep track and field preview: Balanced Lumberjack squads have high hopes for 2023 season

Head coach: Tim Prosen

Assistant coaches: Andy Elias and Joe Defoe (throws), Michelle Wick (jumps/sprints), Erik Hanson (sprints), Arne Maijala and Ed Martin (distance), Dale Flankey (jumps) and Jared Anderson (hurdles/pole vault)

Returning starters (boys): Elijah and Jordan Aultman (sprints), Joe Bailey and Matthew Erickson (jumps), Emmet Prosen (mid-distance), Miles Fisher and Calvin Snesrud (distance), Lance Konietzko (throws), Reese Sheldon (sprints/jumps), Mason Sundquist (throws), Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel (hurdles/sprints)

Cloquet's Reese Sheldon competes during a relay at the Duluth East Invitational Track Meet on Friday, April 26, 2019. Tyler Schank / 2019 File / Duluth News Tribune

Returning starters (girls): Elise Cawcutt (distance) Lauren Hughes (sprints), Erin Loeb (mid-distance), Katelyn Olson (hurdles), Alexa Shepherd (mid-distance), Charlotte Ripp (distance), Taylor Wick (jumps), Kennedy Wick sprints), Kaley Will (sprints)

New faces: "Tons of new faces, we('ve) got a big team," head coach Tim Prosen said. "(It's) too early to tell who is going to pop out, but I know we have several new faces that will make a big impact on our team that are names you did not hear a year ago."

Team strengths: "Not a lot of holes—we are a pretty balanced team on both boys and girls," Prosen said.

Biggest challenge: "Biggest challenge is like every coach in the region—snow," Prosen said.

Goals and expectations: "We should be competitive for Lake Superior Conference titles as we have been for a long time along with True Team section titles, which is a goal of our team every year," Prosen said. "I also feel we should send a large group to the state track meet."