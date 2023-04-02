99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep softball preview: Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels fueled by sky-high goals

After falling one game short of a Class A state title in 2022, the Rebels have their sights set on another deep postseason run.

Players celebrate
Members of the Moose Lake-Willow River softball team celebrate after defeating Cherry in the Section 7A championship game, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Braun Park.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

Head coach: Kelly Goeb

Assistant coaches: Tonya Benzie, Mark Carlson and Megan Hoeft

Returning starters: "We are fortunate to have many returning starters, including pitchers Sarah Christy and Alexis Hoffmann," Moose Lake-Willow River head coach Kelly Goeb said. "Our other returners include Sandra Ribich at first base, Megan Hattenberger at second, Hallie Klavu now at shortstop, Lily Kahara in right field and Hannah Roach now in center field."

Pitcher winds up
Moose Lake-Willow River's Sarah Christy winds up for a pitch during the Section 7A championship game against Cherry, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Braun Park.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal

New Faces: "We are working on a couple of new catchers this year: Madison Wasche and Jorja Jusczak," Goeb said. "We are also looking at Mackenzie Hoffmann to move up from JV and play third base for us."

Team Strengths: "Our girls are coming off of a successful season last year and are hungry to return to the state tournament again this year. We have experienced pitchers, which should help lead our team deep into the playoffs.

Biggest Challenge: "Our six-year starting catcher graduated last year; those will be some big shoes to fill," Goeb said. "But we have a couple of players ready to step up and take on the challenge."

Goals and expectations: "Our girls have set big goals for themselves this year," Goeb said. "If we all stay focused, we hope to still be playing in June!"

Moose Lake’s Sandra Ribich (21) makes a catch at first base as Proctor’s Sophie Parendo (4) is called safe
Moose Lake’s Sandra Ribich (21) makes a catch at first base as Proctor’s Sophie Parendo (4) is called safe in the fifth inning of the Rails’ 3-1 victory over the Rebels at Egerdahl Field in Proctor on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram

