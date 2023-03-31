Prep softball preview: Esko primed for another deep playoff run
Led by Class AA Second-Team All-State selection Avery Kuklinski, the Eskomos hope to build off their impressive 17-6 record from a season ago.
Head coach: Jeff Emanuel
Assistant coaches: Stacie (Miller) Starner, Jess Bren, Allison (Ohms) Kloss and Tony DeLeon.
Returning starters: Avery Kuklinski, senior, outfielder; Raegan Olson, senior, third base; Bailey Plante, junior, shortstop; Kaelyn Foxx, junior, first base, pitcher; Alayna Peterson, senior, utility player; Lizzie Hartlieb, senior, utility player; Rilee Durovec, sophomore, utility player.
New Faces: Hannah Swanson, junior; Clara Swanson, freshman; Brynn Christensen, freshman; Kiera Leach, eighth grade.
Team Strengths: "Our depth and the ability for players to play multiple positions," Esko head coach Jeff Emanuel said.
Biggest Challenge: "Finding the pieces to put in place for the most successful results," Emanuel said.
Goals and expectations: "As it is every season, compete with the top teams in the section. (We want to) grow as a team every practice, every inning and every game," Emanuel said. "Pitching: throwing strikes, making the defense make plays. (We want to) continue to raise the level of hard hit balls per at bat (and) put pressure on every opposing pitcher and defense."
