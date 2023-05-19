Prep softball: Mitchell leads Raptors to fifth-straight win

CARLTON — After a bit of a slow start out of the gate, the Carlton-Wrenshall Raptors have found their rhythm in the home stretch of the regular season behind a dominant five-game run from ace pitcher Abby Mitchell.

Dating back to the club’s 6-1 win over Cromwell-Wright on May 10, the Class A All-State Honorable Mention selection from a season ago has hurled two no-hitters, while racking up a combined 75 strikeouts.

Carlton-Wrenshall's Megan Matarelli gets tagged out while sliding into home during a game against Floodwood at Chub Lake Park on Thursday, May 18. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Meanwhile, the Raptors’ are on a five-game winning streak that was capped off by a 11-1 rout of Floodwood, Thursday, May 18 at Chub Lake Field.

Batterymate Eliza DeCaigny said the confidence of having Mitchell in the circle permeates throughout the team.

“It makes everyone feel way more comfortable going into the game knowing Abby’s our pitcher, because we can always trust her and depend on her,” she said.

Softball is a year-round commitment for Mitchell, who also competes for the Minnesota Renegades 18U Club team during the fall and winter months in the Heart of America Elite Fastpitch League. Through her dedication to the sport, Mitchell has rounded out her command of the pitching position.

“(She’s improved on) mixing up her speeds, learning the different times to throw different pitches, just the knowledge of the game. And she’s really doing well for us,” Carlton-Wrenshall head coach Brent Pokornowski said.

The improvements have extended to the mental side of the game as well.

“I try to be as confident as I can, and I kind of stick with the same kind of mindset every game. And if it doesn’t work, I kind of have to switch it up,” Mitchell explained.

Adjustments were not required for Mitchell in her most recent outing against the Polar Bears on Wednesday, as the junior compiled 11 strikeouts over five innings while surrendering just two hits and one earned run in the top of the first.

The Polar League Small Conference champions, in the rare position of facing a deficit, quickly batted back with a one-run in their first plate appearance via an RBI single by Mitchell to score DeCaigny, who reached on a dropped third strike.

Carlton-Wrenshall's Frencesca Klimek tracks down a fly ball in right field during a game against Floodwood at Chub Lake Park on Thursday, May 18. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

After a quick one-two-three half inning in which Mitchell fanned the Floodwood hitters in order, the Raptors picked up where they left off with their most productive appearance at the plate in the latter half of the second with six runs scored. Megan Matarelli and DeCaigny each drove in a run with a single and a double, respectively, while wild pitches paved the way for four more runs to score.

With a commanding six-run advantage through two complete innings, Carlton-Wrenshall put an exclamation point on its dominant showing with four more runs pushed across over its final two plate appearances.

Madison Asleson and Kennedy Siiter led the way in the final two innings with a pair of RBI doubles.

The win propels the Raptors to a final regular season record of 12-5, with the Section 7A tournament set to begin next week. After seeing its run fall short in semifinal losses to Cherry and Moose Lake/Willow River, the club is eager to get another crack at reaching the state tournament.

“The past two years we’ve made it to the semifinals, so I’m hoping we just keep working hard and hopefully make it there again,” DeCaigny said.