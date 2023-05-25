Prep soccer: Cloquet's Aultman set to join former teammates at UWS

CLOQUET — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton midfielder Jordan Aultman will join former Lumberjack teammates Ryan Tomsche and Drake Schramm next season as a new member of the University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team.

Aultman made his plans official Tuesday, May 23, with the signing of his commitment letter inside the conference room of Cloquet High School.

The combination of staying close to his home in Esko, while reuniting with familiar faces in Schramm and Tomsche made UWS the right fit for Aultman.

“If I go too far I (wouldn’t) know anybody, and that would be hard for me. So I looked at UWS and I saw my former teammates, and plus it’s not far from my house,” Aultman said.

Aultman closed out his career with the Lumberjacks in impressive fashion with 13 goals and four assists to help lead the team to a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament this past season. He was later named Class AA All-State and Tournament teams alongside his younger brother, Elijah Aultman.

“He’s one of the most dynamic players that we’ve ever had,” Cloquet-Esko-Carlton head soccer coach John Sundquist said. “I mean when he flips that switch and decides that he’s gonna make something happen, you rarely see a player like that where they can make that impact when they just decide to— like I’m going to take over the next five minutes and make this all about me.”

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Jordan Aultman (7) watches the ball rocket towards the goal from his head in the first half of the Lumberjacks’ game with Duluth Denfeld in Cloquet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Both Elijah and Jordan Aultman emigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone after being adopted by Jackie and John Aultman in 2019.

According to Sundquist, Aultman took a bit of time to come out of his shell, but has since become someone that his classmates gravitated towards as a result of his magnetic personality.

“There was a little bit of a learning curve and kind of feeling everybody out, but just with his personality it didn’t take him long…to kind of integrate himself with the team,” Sundquist said. You see him interact with the kids at school or the kids at the track meet yesterday and he’s just got such a range of friends…. He’s so easy to get along with and always in a good mood and always joking with the guys. He’s just a great personality.”

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Hudson Snesrud (12) celebrates a Jordan Aultman (7) second-half goal that put the Lumberjacks up 3-1 over St. Cloud Tech in the first round of the state tournament at Irondale High School on Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Aultman joins a Yellowjackets team that is coming off of an impressive 16-4-2 season in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference under head coach Joe Mooney.

Mooney, in speaking with Aultman last year, has the soon-to-be graduate eager for what the team can accomplish in the near future.

“As the coach told me last year, if I come here I’m going to help them win a championship, so that’s my goal. My goal is to play as hard as I can,” Aultman said.

Sundquist said he’s excited to watch his former players continue to grow at the college level as he plans to take in the action as much as he can at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

“I just feel like Jordan’s game does have that room to grow where he could actually become even more dynamic.,” Sunduist said. “It’ll be fun to go to games at UWS this year and watch Ryan and Drake and now Jordan to just watch their game continue to improve.”