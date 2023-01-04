Prep Nordic skiing: CEC teams power through inclement weather at home invitational

CLOQUET — Swirling winds and falling snow did little to slow down the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nordic ski teams at their annual “Under the Lights” Nordic Ski Invite held Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet.

The CEC girls team earned a third-place finish at the event with a score of 355, behind only Ely (365) and Duluth East (386) among the seven competing teams.

Megan Chopskie, of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, races in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Megan Chopskie led the way for the Lumberjacks by finishing 10th and securing a spot on the podium by event’s end, while teammate Charlotte Ripp finished just behind her with the 17th fastest time of 18 minutes, 45 seconds.

After taking a moment to catch her breath after the two-lap, five kilometer skate-style race, Ripp said she was pleased overall with how her final home meet went despite some trouble adjusting to the falling snow.

“When it gets snowy like this, a lot of skiers will wear glasses and I unfortunately do not have clear lenses,” Ripp said as she showed off her shades. “So it was a little dark at some parts but overall it went well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The challenges with visibility were compounded by tree debris left in the wake of a past snowstorm. First-year CEC Nordic coach Tim Stark said it took a great deal of work from volunteers to prepare the course for Tuesday’s event.

“The big storm that we had a couple of weeks ago knocked down hundreds of trees on our system,” Stark said. “We probably put in 200-300 hours of volunteer work to get the trails cleared off, and that would be between our high school team and the Cloquet Ski Club.”

The CEC boys team managed to power through the added hurdles to finish fifth in the nine-team event behind Ely, Mesabi East, Mora and Duluth East. Hunter Williams, Miles Fischer and William Bauer all finished just inside the top-20 to pace the Lumberjacks.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Charlotte Ripp participates in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Fischer, who finished with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds, said the team is still building towards the latter portion of the season as the group continues to gain more experience.

“It’s our second ski race of the year, so we're still just kind of getting used to switching between different techniques on hills and we’re still figuring out how to race — especially going into sections and conference and things like that,” Fischer explained.

The senior went on to share his appreciation for the annual event which marks their only home race of the season.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Hunter Williams competes in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Skiing is a hard event to get people out to — it’s cold (outside) and kind of sucks. But it’s fun seeing people from our families and community and just teachers and things like that,” he said. “(It’s nice) just finally being able to go out and see a ski race and see all of the hard work that we’ve been putting in.”

The CEC Nordic ski teams will race again on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik for the Mesabi East Nordic Invitational beginning at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

East sweeps varsity events

For the second-consecutive year, the Greyhounds boys and girls teams seized the top spots in the varsity races at Tuesday’s meet.

East’s Rowan Bixler navigated the course with the fastest time overall at 16 minutes, 28 seconds. Teammates Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Greta Hendrickson joined Bixler on the list of top-five finishers.

Duluth East's Oliver Miatke competes in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The East boys had an even greater showing with the top five composed entirely of Greyhounds, led by first-place finisher James Kyes with a time of 14 minutes, 54 seconds. Aiden Van Straten, Paavo Rova, Carl Morse and Oliver Miatke rounded out the top five.

Connor Matschiner of Mesabi East, East’s Colin Willemsen, North Shore’s Cyrus Myers, Braden Mehle of Proctor/Hermantown and Carter Skelton of Mesabi East all received awards as well after finishing within the top 10.

Aiden Van Straten, of Duluth East, races in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite

Boys Teams

1. Duluth East 394; 2. Mora 392; 3. Mesabi East 352; 4. Ely 342; 5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 331; 6. North Shore 325; 7. Duluth Denfeld 289; 8. Proctor/Hermantown 253; 9. Marshall School 64.

Individuals

1. James Kyes, DE, 14:54; 2. Aiden Van Straten, DE, 15:09; 3. Paavo Rova, DE, 15:55; 4. Carl Morse, DE, 15:58; 5. Oliver Miatke, DE, 16:07; 6. Connor Matschiner, ME, 16:08; 7. Colin Willemsen, DE, 16:40; 8. Cyrus Myers, NS, 16:51; 9. Braden Mehle, PH, 16:56; 10. Carter Skelton, ME, 16:58; 11. Eli Olson, Ely, 17:01; 12. August Capps, DE, 17:04; 13. Silas Solum, Ely, 17:08; 14. Dylan Durkin, Ely, 17:16; 15. Ian Thorpe, NS, 17:21; 16. Hunter Williams, CEC, 17:28; 17. Miles Fischer, CEC, 17:41; 18. Elijah Wozniak, PH, 17:43; 19. William Bauer, CEC, 18:05; 20. Elijah Smith, NS, 18:10.

Girls Teams

1. Duluth East 386; 2. Ely 365; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 355; 4. Grand Rapids 318; 5. Proctor/Hermantown 309; 6. Mesabi East 297; 7. North Shore 227.

Individuals

1. Rowan Bixler, DE, 16:28; 2. Zoe Devine, Ely, 16:42; 3. Liesl Cope-Schaeffer, DE, 17:10; 4. Greta Hendrickson, DE, 17:13; 5. Claire Blauch, Ely, 17:52; 6. Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 17:58; 7. Jenna Johnson, DE, 18:03; 8. Leah Coleman, DE, 18:10; 9. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 18:11; 10. Olya Wright, NS, 18:16; 11. Ava Skustad, Ely, 18:18; 12. Della Bettendorf, PH, 18:20; 13. Sanny Gangi, GR, 18:32; 14. Amelia Wise, DE, 18:33; 15. Lydia Kraker, DE, 18:36; 16. Charlotte Ripp, CEC, 18:45; 17. Wrenna Galloway, ME, 18:50; 18. Phoebe Helm, Ely, 18:56; 19. Aubree Skelton, ME, 19:17; 20. Ella Downing, GR, 19:35.

Jazlyn Gunderson, of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, competes in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Ellynor Barta races in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Campbell Amundson, of Proctor-Hermantown, participates in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal