Prep hockey: CEC's Dunaiski, Rauner to continue careers in juniors

CLOQUET — A pair of senior standouts from the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team will be joining the junior hockey ranks in 2024 after making their plans official for next season.

Alternate captain Patrick Dunaiski will continue his playing career in Sauk Rapids, competing for the Granite City Lumberjacks of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) after being drafted 33rd overall in the first round of the 2023 draft.

The moment was years in the making, according to Dunaiski.

“Ever since I was a young kid playing hockey, I always knew I wanted to go past high school-level hockey,” he said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that my countless hours shooting pucks outside and stick-handling is finally paying off, so it’s a great feeling.”

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton senior Patrick Dunaiski puts a shot past Park of Cottage Grove goalie Alex Harden during the Lumberjacks' 5-2 win in the Heritage Classic title game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Amy Arntson / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal

Dunaiski was quick to thank his family and coaches for helping him reach the next level. He went on to credit his teammates for always pushing him in practice.

“Every time I come to the rink, it’s one of my favorite parts of the day seeing them. They make my day so much better and it’s kind of my escape route to life’s realities that I can just get to the rink and worry about nothing and skate with my best friends,” he said.

The NA3HL is a 34-team league spread out across 16 states, including five teams (Willmar Warhawks, Alexandria Blizzard, Rochester Grizzlies and Minnesota Loons) in the state of Minnesota, which collectively form the West Division.

All teams compete in a 47-game regular season.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of a Fraser Cup Championship victory in March as the league’s postseason champion. The combination of team success and proximity to his hometown make it a perfect match for Dunaiski, who hopes to play collegiately down the road.

“It’s a great organization. I think every time I’m looking at their roster or stats they're one of the top teams in all of NA3HL. And along with that it’s close to home, which is nice so I can stay in touch with my family and friends,” Dunaiski said.

In his final season in a Lumberjacks sweater, the 5-foot-8 forward set new career highs in goals and assists, en route to leading the team in points with 32.

Head coach Shea Walters said Dunaiski’s opportunity at the next level is well-deserved given his hockey IQ and a wealth of tools.

“He’s very skilled, has really good edges. He can score, can pass. He can make plays out there,” Walters said. “He’s not afraid to get a little chippy.”

Joining Dunaiski in the junior hockey ranks is last year’s captain, Lucas Rauner, who will be traveling to Wayne, New Jersey to compete for the Jersey Hitmen of the East Coast-based National Collegiate Development Conference.

Caden Cole (26) of Duluth East checks Lucas Rauner (20) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The NCDC is a 14-team, Tier II junior hockey league under the umbrella of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL).

Rauner credited his family, friends and coaches for helping him to reach the next level.

"I (want to thank) my coaches, like (Jacob) Boese, Shea (Walters), Brian (Stevenson), all the guys. And then my parents for sure. They’ve all helped build me into the player I am,” Rauner said. “And then my teammates of course.”

The academic opportunities on the East Coast loomed large in his decision to head east after exchanging emails with members of the Jersey Hitmen coaching staff.

“Just being able to get looks from coaches on the east coast versus other places you know the schools out there are academically known to be great, so a lot of that,” Rauner said.

Last season, the NCDC produced a combined 19 Division I players, including a league-high six from the Jersey Hitmen.

Rauner is hoping to follow a similar path in the wake of a breakout senior season in which he set new career highs in goals, assists and points (7-23–30) in 25 games.

Walters spoke glowingly of last year’s captain, highlighting the versatility he displayed in being utilized in every situation.

“Lucas is a very, very smart hockey player. I think the world of him. I know we as a staff think the world of him,” Walters said. He’s a really good skater, very good with the puck. (He’s) more of a distributor than a goal scorer, and can play in every facet of the game.”