Prep boys hockey: CEC poised for bounce-back season

CLOQUET — The sting felt from last season's 8-17-2 finish has provided an added layer of motivation for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks in their quest for a bounce-back campaign in the 2022-2023 boys hockey season.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton returns all seven of its scoring leaders from last year, including forwards Jace Stewart (Jr., 4-6–10); Noah Knutson (Sr., 3-10–13); Joey Antonutti (Jr., 9-5–14); Dayne Painovich (Sr., 9-8–17); along with defensemen and team captain Lucas Rauner (Sr., 1-13–14), and Karson Young (So., 2-12–14).

After averaging just 2.04 goals per game last season, CEC head coach Shea Walters remains optimistic that the team's offensive production will take a big step up this year.

“(We have) a lot of guys that really can contribute, and I think they’re finally coming into their own,” Walters said. “And (we have) some young talent coming up from Bantams from last year. There’s a lot of goalscoring ability with this group as well, so I think we should have a little bit more output for sure this year compared to last year.”

Senior forward Patrick Dunaiski (15-8—23) led all CEC skaters in points last season and is expected to take another step forward after a strong offseason, according to Walters.

“He’s incredibly underrated in our area. I feel like he’s an elite hockey player that probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” Walters said. “I absolutely think he’s going to have a monster year this year. He put the time in in the offseason, (is) extremely dedicated and wants it.”

Dunaiski, who will don the A on his sweater alongside Noah Knutson as one of the team’s two alternate captains, said the team has shown marked improvement over the two games played thus far and in practices.

CEC head coach Shea Walters draws out a play as the team looks on during a practice session on Monday, Dec. 5, at Pine Valley Ice Arena. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“We’re meshing well. We switched up lines and they’re starting to work well now and then we’ve started playing a lot more physically and we’re creating a lot more turnovers and a lot more offensive plays. So that’s been working great for us,” Dunaiski said. “And then the power play’s been good and penalty kill has been working exceptionally well too.”

Offense created from the blue line has loomed large in their success, according to Dunaiski.

“Our defense has been the key for us this year with breaking out the puck and helping us get a lot more offensive opportunities,” Dunaiski said. “Without them we wouldn’t even be able to have a chance to score.”

The back-end’s offensive boost translated to a 6-0 win for the ‘Jacks in their most recent game, against Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, Dec. 3, in which defenseman Young finished with a team-high four points on two goals and a pair of assists. Captain Rauner recorded a pair of assists as well.

Perhaps the most encouraging development of the blowout win came from between the pipes with junior goaltender Logan Sickmann notching his first varsity shutout as a member of the Lumberjacks with 10 saves.

Sickmann, junior Caden Kubis, and sophomores Jamis Halverson, Sam Panger and Kaleb Yrjanson make up the team’s five goaltenders on roster.

The group will look to find a way to replace longtime netminders Jacob Walsh and Kyle Abrahamson, who graduated this past year.

“They’re competitive and competing for that starting role, so it’s kind of a good problem to have where they’re all competing everyday trying to win that spot,” Walters said.

CEC goalie coach Jerry Pickar gives instructions to the team's goalies during a practice session Monday, Dec. 5, at Pine Valley Ice Arena. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The battle for the starting job will likely become clearer in the weeks to come as the team is set to take on Duluth Denfeld, Proctor and Duluth East in its next three matchups.

So far through two games, CEC sits at 1-1 after dropping its season opener on the road to Hibbing/Chisholm in a game that the ‘Jacks feel they should have come out on top in.

“I know we didn’t end up on the right side of the scoresheet against Hibbing, but we felt that we outplayed them you know, we just didn’t outscore them,” Walters said. “I think that actually it was kind of a catalyst for how we performed against Bloomington Jefferson.”