Sports Prep

Prep golf preview: Barnum Bombers anchored by experienced golfers

The Bombers boast a strong core of returners for both the girls and boys teams.

Barnum Bombers logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

Head coach: Brent Donaldson

Assistant coaches: Trisha Manahan

Returning starters (boys): Ryan Manahan, Layne Wickstrom and Brady Coughlin

Returning starters (girls): Junior Kira DeCaigny; sophmores Maddie Koecher, Megan Swenson and Avery Westendorf

New Faces: "I will see if any of my younger or newer kids can make the leap to varsity to add to these teams as we progress to the start of the season," Barnum head golf coach Brent Donaldson said.

Team Strengths: "My returning varsity players for both the boys and girls have plenty of experience, so I have a good nucleus to build on this year," Donaldson said.

Biggest Challenge: "The weather and the amount of snow on the ground is very concerning to an on time start to our golf season," Donaldson said. "Our first conference matches begin south of us in Hinckley and Rush City, but they have as much snow on the ground as we do. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and then allow these golf courses to dry out and open up in time for our normal mid-April start. But I am not too optimistic that we will start on time this spring."

Goals and expectations: "My first 'goal' is to start our golf season on time without a lengthy delay," Donaldson said. "(I) hate seeing spring sports seasons cut shorter than they already are."

"If we can add one or two players to the boys varsity team from my younger players, then we should be competitive at the conference level," Donaldson added. "I am hoping that my senior boys can do well at sections and possibly get one or more state individual qualifiers, which would be a great way to end their senior season. For our girls team, if things go right, they should be in the mix at the conference level."

