99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep golf: Cloquet's Karson Patten named to Mr. Golf Watchlist

Patten was one of 16 senior golfers from around the state to be included on the list.

Golfer follows through on swing
Cloquet golfer Karson Patten follows through on his swing after hitting an approach on the second hole at Cloquet Country Club during the Lumberjack Invite held on Monday, May 23, 2022. Patten was named to the 2023 Mr. Golf Watchlist.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
May 09, 2023 at 3:00 PM

CLOQUET — Cloquet varsity boys’ golfer Karson Patten was one of 16 seniors from around the state to be included on the Minnesota Mr. Golf Watchlist announced Tuesday, May 9.

The Mr. and Ms. Golf Awards will be presented June 11 at the conclusion of the high school tournament season.

Golfer follows through on putt
Cloquet's Karson Patten follows through on a putt during the Lumberjack Invitational held at the Cloquet Country Club Golf Course on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Minnesota State University-Mankato signee is currently competing in his sixth season with the Lumberjacks after starting with the program as a seventh grader.

Patten helped lead the Lumberjacks to a Class AA state championship in 2021 as a sophomore, and a fifth-place finish as a junior in 2022.

The full list of golfers selected to the boys’ watchlist includes Arthur Ylitalo (Buffalo), Braeden Sladek (Alexandria Area), Cole Witherow (New Life Academy), Drew Teeter (Albert Lea), Evan Raiche (Lakeville North), Jacob Ferrin (Southwest Christian), Joe Kortan (Moorhead) Joseph Rohlwing (Eastview), Josh Esterley (Chaska), Justin Luan (East Ridge), Karson Patten, Kyler Schwamb (Farmington), Max Wolf (Hopkins), Owen Nielsen (Edina), Tyler Wanous (Eastview), Zach Rouleau (Farmington).

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN PREP SPORTS

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: 'Toppers take it to Breck baseball
May 06, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Wolverines claim surprising softball victory
May 05, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Big bats propel Hermantown to 6-0 start
May 05, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Prep lacrosse
Prep
Lacrosse continues to gain traction in the Northland
May 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear activity picks up
May 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota fishing license
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing license sales down so far
May 10, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers