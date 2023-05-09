Prep golf: Cloquet's Karson Patten named to Mr. Golf Watchlist

CLOQUET — Cloquet varsity boys’ golfer Karson Patten was one of 16 seniors from around the state to be included on the Minnesota Mr. Golf Watchlist announced Tuesday, May 9.

The Mr. and Ms. Golf Awards will be presented June 11 at the conclusion of the high school tournament season.

Cloquet's Karson Patten follows through on a putt during the Lumberjack Invitational held at the Cloquet Country Club Golf Course on Monday, May 23, 2022. Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Minnesota State University-Mankato signee is currently competing in his sixth season with the Lumberjacks after starting with the program as a seventh grader.

Patten helped lead the Lumberjacks to a Class AA state championship in 2021 as a sophomore, and a fifth-place finish as a junior in 2022.

The full list of golfers selected to the boys’ watchlist includes Arthur Ylitalo (Buffalo), Braeden Sladek (Alexandria Area), Cole Witherow (New Life Academy), Drew Teeter (Albert Lea), Evan Raiche (Lakeville North), Jacob Ferrin (Southwest Christian), Joe Kortan (Moorhead) Joseph Rohlwing (Eastview), Josh Esterley (Chaska), Justin Luan (East Ridge), Karson Patten, Kyler Schwamb (Farmington), Max Wolf (Hopkins), Owen Nielsen (Edina), Tyler Wanous (Eastview), Zach Rouleau (Farmington).

