Prep golf: Cloquet capitalizes on home-course advantage with tournament sweep

CLOQUET — As Cloquet golfer Cooper Ellena lined up his tee shot on the 11th hole during the Lumberjack Invitational at his home course, Cloquet Country Club, on Monday, May 22, the junior tapped into his previous experience navigating its ins and outs to make a calculated gamble.

Rather than attempting to go around the large patch of trees that splits the fairway of the par-5 hole in half, Ellena instead blasted a drive over them, setting up an eagle putt one shot later.

“I’m really confident driving there,” he said. “I hit over the little trees and ponds right in the middle there, so that helped a lot knowing that I could make it over those trees.”

Ellena went on to tap in his birdie putt—one of three on the day—to finish in a three-way tie for first on the individual leaderboards, while also helping lead the Lumberjacks to a team victory among the 11 boys’ teams in contention with a combined score of 295.

The team score of 295 marked an improvement from last year’s winning score of 304, as the team collectively shined on its home course.

Cloquet’s Lance Sayler watches his tee shot from the second tee at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“For the last couple of years, we’ve struggled at Cloquet,” head coach Aaron Young said. “I think we’ve gotten a little overconfident going into it, but the boys played well today. We had four guys that were in the top four, so I mean that’s pretty good. Three of them tied for fourth.”

Anders Gunelson, Karson Patten and Karson Young finished their rounds one stroke behind Ellena, while Blair Chartier and Collin Young were not far behind with scores of 76 and 84.

Lance Saylor and Peter Young paced Cloquet's second team after carding an 80 and a 94, respectively.

As the regular season nears its end and the Section 7AA tournament meet at The Quarry at Giants Ridge in Biwabik looms, the team is beginning to hit its peak at the right time, according to Young.

Cloquet’s Gage Houston, left, and Peter Young watch a putt roll towards the fourth hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We’re kind of coming into focus here and some kids that were struggling seem to kind of be figuring out a little bit, so that’s obviously a key,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is for them just to continue to gain in confidence and practice areas of their game that they’re not feeling great about, so they can go into the section meet next week as confident as possible.”

The Lumberjack boys’ team is coming off of a fifth-place finish at last year’s Class AA state tournament at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan after previously winning the state title in 2021.

The Cloquet girls’ team, meanwhile, is in search of its first trip to the state tournament, but may be well on its way to reaching that goal after turning in a combined score of 385 to finish first among the six teams.

Abigail and JuliAnn Steinert placed first and second, respectively, among the 33 golfers with scores of 90 and 91.

“It’s been kind of a condensed season and we’ve only been going for a couple of weeks, so I think they finally just kind of were a little bit more relaxed and you know it’s their home course and (they’re) kind of familiar with it and things kind of clicked for them today, and the potential is always there,” Cloquet girls head coach Matt Carlson said.

Cloquet’s Juli Steinert hits out of the rough on the second hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rounding out the rest of the Cloquet individual scores are Adison Johnson, who finished 10th after carding a 101, along with Kourtney Kavanaugh (103) and Avery Carlson (104).

According to Carlson, the team’s success has come as a surprise to some after previously being unable to field a team score as some of its youngest members gained experience at the varsity level early in the season.

Cloquet’s Juli Steinert putts on the second green at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Now we’ve got five golfers that are playing well, and so we’re kind of peaking at the right time. That bodes well for us,” he said. I think we weren’t really on anybody’s radar all year, nor should we have been, but it’s kind of a sneaky surprise to everybody and so now with sections a week away kind of never know what can happen but it’s obviously very promising and it’s kind of exciting.”

Lumberjack Invite

Cloquet Country Club

Boys Teams

1. Cloquet, 295; 2. Hermantown, 307; 3. Grand Rapids, 326; 4. Pequot Lakes, 334; 5. Hibbing, 340; 6. Rock Ridge, 345; 7. Mora, 349; 8. Duluth East, 355; 9. Duluth Denfeld, 362; 10. Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 368; 11. Cloquet (2), 386.

Individuals

T-1. Cooper Ellena, C; Holdyn Evjen, H; Connor O’Hara, H, 73; T-4. Anders Gunelson, C; Karson Patten, C; Karson Young, C, 74; 7. Blair Chartier, C, 76; T-8. Logan Fogarty, PL; William Shermoen, GR; Anthony Armstrong, PL, 77; T-11. Zach Roy, GR; Peyton Menzel, H; Eli Devich, RR, 79; 14. Lance Saylor, C, 80; 15. Colten Danelski, H, 82; T-16. Andrew Slatten, Hibb; Bode Madill, H; Ian Mikulich, RR; Trenton Fore, Mora; Peyton Taylor, Hibb, 83; T-21. Andy Larson, DD; Drew Stanley, GR; Collin Young, C; Tim Balthazor, DE; Avery Nelson, Mora; Gavin Schweiberger, Hibb.

Girls Teams

1. Cloquet, 385; 2. Duluth East, 392; 3. Hermantown, 396; 4. Grand Rapids, 418; 5. Hibbing, 445; 6. Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 514.

Individuals