Prep girls soccer: Olson to continue career at Gustavus

The senior goalkeeper helped lead the Lumberjacks to a fourth-straight Section 7AA title this past season.

Athlete signs letter
Cloquet senior Katelyn Olson poses for a photo alongside Cloquet-Carlton head coach Dustin Randall before signing her commitment letter on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Cloquet High School.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
December 14, 2022 05:00 PM
CLOQUET — After backstopping the Lumberjacks to consecutive appearances in the Class AA state tournament, Cloquet-Carlton senior goalkeeper Katelyn Olson will continue her playing career at the Division III level at Gustavus-Adolphus College in St. Peter next season.

Olson made her plans official by signing her commitment letter Dec. 8, as friends and family watched in support inside the conference room of Cloquet High School.

101421.s.pj.EskoCCsoccer1.jpg
Cloquet-Carlton goalkeeper Katelyn Olson (0) deflects a ball in the first half of the Lumberjacks’ match with Esko on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Cloquet.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

The moment was a culmination of hard work and a lot of perseverance through some stressful moments over the course of the recruiting process.

“It’s really exciting just to know that the recruiting process is over, because that’s a really stressful part of anybody’s high school career,” Olson said. “(I’m) just super excited to finally know that my achievements have paid off and my efforts have paid off, and that I’ve made it to where I want to be.”
Olson took over as the team’s starting goalkeeper during her junior season after waiting in the wings under 2020 grad and current St. Scholastica keeper, Gracie Meagher.

Cloquet-Carlton head coach Dustin Randall credited Olson for carrying the torch in the two years that have followed through her leadership qualities and ability on the pitch.

“Katie was always up for these big saves,” he said. “I can count back a handful of times throughout her playing career here of those moments that could have turned the game where she just came up with a big save, and it’s just really cool to see.”

In serving as the last line of defense for a young and inexperienced back-line last season, Olson provided an infectious level of confidence and positivity that will be difficult to replace.

“She always brought a smile to practice (and) just kind of provided that relief, and that’s really big with goalies especially with a young back-line to have that confidence behind you. It goes a long way, so we’ll miss that,” Randall added. “It's always hard to replace a player like that.”

This past season, Olson started in 17 games where she compiled a paltry 0.78 goals against average, along with a .819 save percentage and seven shutout victories.

101421.s.pj.EskoCCsoccer1.jpg
Prep
PREVIOUSLY:
Cloquet's Olson earns Outstanding American Indian Female Athlete Award
March 29, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski

The stellar individual statistics translated to another season to remember for the ‘Jacks in capturing their fourth-straight section title.

Reflecting on her time at CHS, Olson said there are no shortage of great moments to fondly look back on.

“Looking back at it, it’s something that I’ll never forget — lots of memories that are going to last a lifetime that I’ll be able to look back at for the rest of my life, which is really nice,” Olson said. “(I) made a lot of friends — all these girls that came in. It was really nice to just see them and know that they have joy for me. (I’m) super excited for what their future holds too.”

The incoming college freshman will join a Gusties club that finished seventh in the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Conference standings with an overall record of 7-9-1 under head coach Laura Burnett-Kurie.

From previous campus visits in getting to meet members of the team and coaching staff, Olson said the family atmosphere was among the biggest draws in picking Gustavus.

Goalkeeper rushes to ball
Cloquet-Carlton goalkeeper Katelyn Olson rushes to grab the ball during a match against Esko, Thursday, Oct. 6, at Esko Stadium Field.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I really loved the overall environment of the school and just the feel of the whole team,” Olson said. “They had a really nice team-feel and the coaches were really welcoming too and I just loved the campus as well … (It’s) really nice just knowing that my future at Gustavus will be a nice overall family feeling once I get there.”

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
