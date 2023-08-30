Prep girls soccer: Esko scores late, draws with Cloquet-Carlton

ESKO — With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, it appeared as if Cloquet-Carlton was going to hold onto a 1-0 lead on the road against Esko, but junior Kaitlyn McConnell had something else in mind.

After a ball slipped through Cloquet-Carlton junior goalkeeper Rylee Senich’s hands and went out of bounds, Esko was awarded a corner kick. Esko senior captain Abrianna Madill blasted the ball toward the net, which McConnell booted past Senich to tie the game 1-1 with 53 seconds remaining in regulation.

Esko junior Liberty Clifford dribbles the ball up the field during the first half of the game against Cloquet-Carlton on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Neither team scored in those final seconds and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Esko had just snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat. Esko head coach Sharon Lahti said that grit and desire led to her team’s last-second heroics that culminated in the draw.

“They showed some grit,” Lahti said. “They wanted that one for sure. We’ve spent a whole day practicing set pieces, so we have things set and they know where the balls are going to go.”

The massive smiles on Esko’s sideline were a perfect dichotomy of the frustrated looks scattered throughout Cloquet-Carlton’s bench area. For Lumberjacks head coach Dustin Randall, there was a collective feeling that they had just let one slip away.

“We’re normally pretty good about holding onto such things, so it’s a tie that feels like a loss to us,” Randall said. “In this situation, I told the girls that we feel pretty good about this game because we’re really beat up right now. We’ve got a bunch of people hurt or sick and it forced us to play a couple of players who have never played.”

Randall indicated that although it’s unfortunate to play without a fully healthy roster, it was good to get younger players experience in a varsity match against Esko, which is expected to compete for a Section 7A championship again this season.

Cloquet-Carlton junior goalkeeper Rylee Senich boots a goal kick down the field during the Lumberjacks’ 1-1 draw against Esko on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

The 1-1 draw for Esko may not go down as a “W” on the schedule, but playing a strong team such as Cloquet-Carlton either close or to a draw is an indication that Esko’s girls soccer team is on track to have another strong season in 2023.

Last season, Esko lost 5-2 against Cloquet-Carlton in the second game of the season. Esko played the Lumberjacks to a 0-0 draw later in the year en route to finishing 15-3-1 overall and as the Section 7A champions. The season ultimately ended in a 4-2 quarterfinal loss against St. Anthony in the state tournament.

Cloquet-Carlton senior forward Kiley Issendorf tries to maintain possession while Esko sophomore Britta Koski goes after the ball on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

For coach Lahti, playing Cloquet-Carlton to a draw to start the year shows that she has another talented team with depth in 2023.

“Yeah, it usually is,” Lahti said of Tuesday night being a measuring-stick game. “It gives us a pretty understanding of where we’re at in the beginning of the season, which is good for both (programs). That’s why we always play at the beginning and end of the season. We give each other competition.”

Esko, now 2-0-1, has a pair of blowout wins under its best to go along with a draw against one of the top teams in the area. Although all indications are that Esko could be primed for another run to the state tournament this year, Lahti isn’t ready to put that pressure on her players.

“We don’t even mention it,” Lahti said regarding another quest for a state tournament berth. “Our sights are on Princeton on Thursday. We don’t even talk about that. Wherever this season ends is where it ends. Obviously, I know they want to go back to state, but I don’t bring it up because they need to focus on the next game.”

Esko is back in action against Princeton on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. in Esko. Cloquet-Carlton will also be back on the pitch Thursday night on the road against Alexandria. That game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.