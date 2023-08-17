Prep girls soccer: Cloquet-Carlton maintains lofty expectations

CLOQUET — After graduating a multi-year starting goalkeeper and an elite shotmaking forward who led the team in goals handily last season, most high school soccer programs would enter a rebuild, but Cloquet-Carlton isn’t one of them.

The Lumberjacks are coming off a 2022 campaign that featured a 15-4-1 overall record and a third consecutive Section 7A or 7AA championship. In each of the last three seasons, Cloquet-Carlton was among the final handful of teams competing for a state championship.

Morgan Olesiak runs after the ball during Cloquet-Carlton's game against Proctor last season. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

For head coach Dustin Randall, the faces on his soccer team change continuously year after year, but that doesn’t alter the larger goals and expectations for a Lumberjacks program that has been among Minnesota’s elite for nearly a decade.

“I’d say the bar is pretty high here,” Randall said. “We’ve had a lot of success here the past decade, so we don’t really ever expect not to compete. We kind of start there.”

Randall detailed a cautious optimism for the 2023 season that spawned from a young core of players who were integral in reaching the Class AA state tournament last fall, the Lumberjacks’ second consecutive trip.

“We were incredibly young last year, but we did have a good group of seniors,” Randall said. “We were really relying on freshmen and sophomores last year, so to have that success last year was great. We’re still very young, but a lot of those players got good experience.”

Among those players who gained valuable experience are sophomore Lauren Hughes and junior Addison Sandman. While neither amassed gaudy statistics individually last season, each played her role to perfection and elevated teammates around them.

Hughes found her niche as an elite midfield passer during her freshman campaign last fall. She tallied 11 assists in 2022, a team-high figure that helped make Cloquet-Carlton a preeminent team offensively.

Sandman served as a versatile midfielder alongside Hughes, tallying four goals and five assists as a sophomore. In addition to having a strong regular season, Sandman was named to the 2022 Class AA State All-Tournament Team, as selected by the Minnesota State High School League.

Esko's Reese Kuklinski dribbles the ball under pressure from Makayla Stirewalt of Cloquet-Carlton during a match last fall at Esko Stadium Field. Stirewalt scored six goals for the Lumberjacks in 2022. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Now-sophomore Makayla Stirewalt rounded out the talented young trio last season. In her freshman year, Stirewalt found the back of the net six times, two of which were pivotal game-winning shots for the Lumberjacks.

“With Addison Sandman and Lauren Hughes, we’ve got some weapons,” Randall said. “I think Makayla Stirewalt has the ability to score too. They’re all weapons, so we should be able to spread it around. I don’t think we will rely on one player like we have in the past.”

Graduated seniors

Randall is excited about the future of the Lumberjacks program, but he also acknowledged that several of the seniors who graduated last year will be tough to replace — both on the field and in the locker room.

Cloquet-Carlton's Alexa Snesrud dribbles towards the goal during a match against Esko last year at Esko Stadium Field. Coach Dustin Randall said Snesrud's play and leadership will be tough to replace. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

One of those players is Alexa Snesrud, who was not only Cloquet-Carlton’s leading scorer last season with 19 goals, but was also an elite locker room leader. She was the Lumberjacks’ driving force offensively, as seven of her 19 goals were game-winners. She also tallied seven assists, tied for second-most on the team.

“Alexa is a tough one,” Randall said. “I’ve had a lot of special kids come through here and she’s definitely on that list. She is a really good all-around player, athlete and leader. She brought a fun personality and that leaves a void. Players have to step up, fill that, and create a new identity with what we have.”

In addition to losing a dynamic offensive player, Cloquet-Carlton also graduated Katie Olson, a two-year starting goalkeeper who helped anchor the Lumberjacks’ defensive unit. With her departure, junior Rylee Senich steps into the net as the next face of the defense.

“Rylee was on the roster last year, so she was in the mix,” Randall said of his new starting goalkeeper. “She’s not super green coming in, but she just didn’t get a lot of games with what Katie was doing. We really like (Senich), but the experience isn’t quite there. She worked with us this summer, so we hope she has a good year.”

Cloquet-Carlton will be without junior Sarah Turner who sustained a season-ending knee injury this offseason and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. She was an impact player last season, scoring seven goals and notching five assists.

Sarah Turner, left, celebrates with Morgan Olesiak after Turner scored a goal during Cloquet-Carlton's game against Proctor last year in Proctor. The Lumberjacks will be without Turner this year, as she suffered a season-ending knee injury this offseason. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

As if roster changes weren’t enough, the soccer team will also have a temporary home field for the season. Cloquet High School’s new $4.98 million athletic complex won’t be finished until after soccer season is finished, according to athletic director Paul Reiss.

Despite the temporary home, Randall remains excited about the 2023 season, which he expects to be highly competitive considering the roster depth scattered throughout Section 7AA.

“We’re cautiously optimistic and trying to be positive,” Randall said. “There are a lot of question marks all over (Section 7AA). Grand Rapids came out of nowhere last year and had a very good season and team. Denfeld is strong, Hermantown will be strong. Hopefully it will be a fun, competitive season.”