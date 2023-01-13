99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey: Duluth Marshall edges Moose Lake Area in overtime thriller

The Hilltoppers had 46 of 49 shots stopped by Rebels' goaltender Mallory Hartl in a 3-2 final.

high school girls play hockey
Sandra Ribich (21) of Moose Lake Area blocks a shot from Gigi Smith (10) of Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
January 12, 2023 10:48 PM
DULUTH — An overtime tally by Duluth Marshall defenseman Avery Lian completed a late-game comeback win over Section 7A foe Moose Lake Area, Thursday, Jan. 12, at Mars Lakeview Arena.

The 13th-ranked Hilltoppers (12-5-1) were forced to dig deep after having their first 28 shots, including a penalty shot in the second period, turned aside by Rebels sophomore netminder Mallory Hartl.

high school girls play hockey
Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) makes a save against Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Marshall assistant coach Shawna Davidson, who’s temporarily filling in as head coach for Callie Hoff as she competes for Team USA in the FISU Winter World University Games, said the team’s composure was crucial in staying the course against a scorching-hot goaltender.

“The biggest thing for us tonight was we didn’t get frustrated in regards to showing it. I mean, their goalie played phenomenal. Made some huge, huge saves to keep them in it and give them a chance,” Davidson said. “They were resilient in that they stayed calm and composed for the most part.”

Moose Lake Area coach Reilly Fawcett lauded her netminder for nearly guiding the Rebels to victory despite getting outshot 49-18.

“She kept us in the game today and we rely a lot on her,” Fawcett said. “She knows that in games like this, she’s going to see a lot of shots and she takes pride in keeping us in games like this.”

Despite being outshot 13-3 in the opening frame, the Rebels left the ice for the first intermission with a one-goal lead in hand after a fortuitous bounce on a dump-in by captain Hallie Klavu behind the blue line hopped the stick of Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson and found twine just over four minutes in.

high school girls play hockey
Moose Lake Area scores a goal on Duluth Marshall goaltender Aurelia Anderson (1) during the first period at Mars Lakeview Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The marker lit a fire under the Hilltoppers skaters as the Rebels were forced to weather a storm in the final 13 minutes of the period with Hartl under siege, but she somehow kept the puck out of the net.

“At times I felt we were trying to force a pass or force a play … When we had a shooting lane or we had a lane to walk to the net we were looking to pass instead of shooting when we should pass and passing when we should shoot,” Davidson said. “So that also carried over into just staying calm and composed, trusting the system (and) trusting each other.”

Early into the second period Hartl made what could have been her biggest save of the night just moments after robbing Nina Thorson on a breakaway opportunity. The scoring chance came on what looked to be a backdoor tap-in off a feed by Ilsa Lineman that Hartl just managed to get a piece of to maintain the one-goal advantage.

After a failed penalty shot attempt drawn on the penalty kill, the Hilltoppers finally broke through on their 29th shot on net, by University of St. Thomas commit Ilsa Lindaman for her 26th goal of the season.

The contest remained knotted up at one apiece until the 10-minute mark of the third period when the Rebels capitalized on the power play drawn by Mackenzie Hoffman.

After having her pocket-picked on the power play, Jorja Jusczak regained the puck at the blue line before entering the offensive zone and finding Klavu for her second goal of the game.

high school girls play hockey
Moose Lake Area players celebrate after scoring a goal against Duluth Marshall during the first period at Mars Lakeview Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Marshall ramped up the pressure in the aftermath of the go-ahead goal and was rewarded with just under three minutes left to play when Danica Mark pounced on a rebound created by a Meredith Boettcher slap shot to force overtime.

Lian went on to bury the game-winner for the Hilltoppers early into the extra frame with a rebound goal off a low shot by Sarah Stauber.

“I stressed to our D the importance that we had to get pucks through (and) pucks had to be low, because anything into her body or her glove or her blocker she was smothering,” Davidson said. "Sarah Stauber had a beautiful low shot on the ice.”

high school girls play hockey
Hallie Klavu (13) of Moose Lake Area skates with the puck against Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Hilltoppers will host International Falls in their next matchup, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. The Rebels will travel to TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights to take on No. 2 (AA) Gentry Academy, Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Moose Lake Area 1-0-1-0 —2

Duluth Marshall 0-1-1-1 —3

First period — 1. MLA, Hallie Klavu, 4:01.

Second period — 1. DM, Ilsa Lindaman, 1:46 (Hailey Cummins, Avery Lian).

Third period — 2. MLA, Klavu (Jorja Jusczak), 9:55, PP; 2. DM, Danica Mark (Meredith Boettcher, Lian), 2:55.

Overtime — 3. DM, Lian (Sarah Stauber), 6:40, PP.

Saves — Mallory Hartl, MLA 46; Ray Anderson, DM, 16.

Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
