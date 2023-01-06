Prep girls basketball: Scrappy defense a point of pride for red-hot Barnum

CARLTON — Finding a way to solve Barnum’s hard-nosed team defense has been a challenge few have been able to meet this season en route to their red-hot start.

Head coach Mariah Minkkinen said scrappy play on the defensive end of the floor has become a staple of their squad.

“That’s the way (we) really like to play,” Minkkinen said. ”They’ve really worked hard to get better with our team defense and that’s kind of our expectation. If you’re on the court, you’re going to be playing hard defense.”

Megan Matarelli of Carlton looks for an opening to shoot while being guarded by Barnum's Rayna Klejski during a Thursday game at Carlton High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Bombers (7-1) stuck to their winning formula in their latest matchup against Carlton (1-8), surrending a season-low 21 points to notch their fifth-straight victory, a 60-21 rout on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Carlton High School.

Six-foot-two leading scorer and shot-swatting force Allison Marine said the team’s cohesiveness has provided another boost in addition to their impressive display on defense.

“I think our teamwork this season has been improved and our chemistry has really taken it up a step,” she said. “I feel like us working well together on the court has really just put us at our top spot right now.”

The visitors wasted little time showcasing their ability on both ends of the floor after opening the contest with a 13-0 run led by Marine, who finished with a game-high 22 points for the Bombers.

Carlton head coach Brian Hey said his club was faced with an uphill battle trying to limit the impact of Marine, a recent 1,000-point scorer.

Barnum's Allison Marine posts up while being guarded by Madison Asleson of Carlton during a game on Thursday at Carlton High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“It’s pretty tough when our tallest girl is about 5-foot-7 (trying) to defend against a 6-foot-2 girl that they do a really good job of just lobbing into. So I mean there wasn’t a whole lot we could do,” Hey said. “We tried double-teaming and playing high-low and it just didn’t work. She did a really good job and those guards do a good job of throwing it to her.”

The Bombers continued to feed the post while fellow double-digit pointgetters Janaya Jurek (10) and Rayna Klejski (18) added baskets from beyond the arc to extend the team’s lead to a commanding 30 points at halftime, 36-6.

Minkkinen expressed her approval of the team’s improvement in the backcourt, which was showcased in Thursday’s matchup and has been apparent throughout the season.

Barnum's Rayna Klejski dribbles towards the basket while being guarded by Eliza DeCaigny of Carlton during a Thursday game at Carlton High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I think our guard play has gotten a lot better. We’re able to pass the ball into our post really well and we’re moving the ball well as a team and finding each other,” Minkkinen. “We have quite a few teams zoning us, so (we’re) just figuring out how to play as a team and work together to beat that zone, and I feel like the girls are doing a really good job of that.”

In the final 18 minutes of play, the Bulldogs continued to fight in spite of the lopsided score with Megan Matarelli providing five of her team-high six points in the second half.

The Bombers will look to extend their winning streak to six when they take on Ogilvie on the road, Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:15 p.m. Carlton will host Wrenshall in its next game on Monday at 6 p.m.

Barnum 36-24--60

Carlton 6-15--21

Barnum -- Ella Heaton 2, Kendra Jurek 3, Rayna Klejski 18, Sophia Frank 2, Jacinda Wright 3, Allison Marine 22, Janaya Jurek 10.

3-point goals -- Wright 1, K. Jurek 1, J. Jurek 2, Klejski 1.

Carlton -- Maddie Asleson 3, Korah Crane 3, Eliza DeCaigny 5, Megan Matarelli 6, Myleena Ojibway 4.

3-point goals -- Asleson 1, Crane 1, Ojibway 1, Matarelli 1.

Carlton's Eliza DeCaigny looks up at the basket as she prepares for a layup during a game against Barnum on Thursday at Carlton High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Allison Marine of Barnum looks for an opening to take a shot while being guarded by Eliza DeCaigny of Carlton during a Thursday game at Carlton High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal