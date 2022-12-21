Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win

HERMANTOWN — A smothering effort on the defensive end of the floor guided Cloquet to its second win of the season over Hermantown, 68-50 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Hermantown High School.

The stingy showing proved vital as the team struggled to knock down shots in the opening 18 minutes of play.

“We weren’t shooting the ball real well in the first half, but our defense was creating some really nice opportunities on the other end of the floor for us,” Cloquet coach Heather Young said. “I’m just really proud of how hard our girls play … I feel like these girls just really work on the defensive end and hopefully that sparks your offense.”

Hermantown coach Beth Clark appreciated the intensity shown by her team before giving credit to the 6-1 Lumberjacks for their ability to slow down their offense.

“If we don’t score in transition and we have to play a half-court offensive set, they make it difficult for us because they’re that good defensively,” Clark said. “So those are just little things that we have to be better at as the season progresses.”

Cloquet scoring leaders Ava Carlson and Quinn Danielson made their presence felt early on in the first half with baskets inside and from 3-point land to push the Lumberjacks to a 10-3 advantage after four minutes.

Carlson led all scorers with 17 hard-earned points in the paint. The scoring output came despite the Hawks’ best efforts to limit inside baskets with zone defense.

“We've been working on being able to, even though the defense might be in the zone, to still get that ball in the inside somehow some way,” Young said. “So we’ve really been working on that on the offensive end which was the big plus for us tonight.”

The Hawks quickly battled back with a 13-5 scoring run led by Emma Herstad, whose consecutive made layups on cuts to the hoop provided Hermantown (1-7) with its only lead of the contest at 16-15.

“She’s being more aggressive offensively which we’re going to need,” Clark said of Herstad. “We can’t rely on just one or two people scoring, we're going to have to score by committee.”

The two teams jostled for momentum into halftime before Cloquet emerged with a slim 27-24 lead at the break.

Senior Alexa Snesrud and junior Kiley Issendorf kept the Lumberjacks in the driver’s seat minutes into the second half as the club took its largest up to that point behind multiple steals converted into fast-break points.

The fast start out of halftime helped push Cloquet to its first double-digit advantage of the game at 44-34.

After she missed their previous game due to injury, Young said the return of Snesrud loomed large in the team’s success, before praising fellow senior Issendorf for her strong play on defense as well.

“It’s just kind of like your puzzle’s complete,” Young said. “I'm proud of all of our girls. I think Kiley Issendorf played a fantastic game for us defensively. I mean she had a tough job guarding Birkeland, and she did a fantastic job on her."

The court remained heavily tilted in Cloquet’s favor for the remainder of the contest as the visitors led by as many as 20 down the stretch.

The Hawks were forced to go without senior Kellyn Biondi for the majority of the second half due to an injury.

The Lumberjacks will return to their home court Thursday, Dec. 22, when they play host to St. Francis at 7:15 p.m. Hermantown will host Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Cloquet 27-41--68

Hermantown 24-26--50

Cloquet -- K. Issendorf 8, Q. Danielson 14, M. Majerle 7, K. Olson 5, A. Snesured 10, C. Johnson 7, A. Carlson 17. Totals 23 16-23 68.

3-point goals -- Danielson 4, Issendorf 1, K. Olson 1.

Hermantown -- Liv Birkeland 6, Emma Herstad 10, Kellyn Biondi 2, Mikayla Sweeney 14, Lauryn Biondi 10, Izzy Wojtysiak 6, Bailey Hermanson 2. Totals 20 7-9 50.