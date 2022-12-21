Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win

Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.

Player tries for contested shot
Hermantown senior Kellyn Biondi goes up for a contested shot while being guarded by Macie Majerle of Cloquet during a Tuesday, Dec. 20, game at Hermantown High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HERMANTOWN — A smothering effort on the defensive end of the floor guided Cloquet to its second win of the season over Hermantown, 68-50 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Hermantown High School.

The stingy showing proved vital as the team struggled to knock down shots in the opening 18 minutes of play.

“We weren’t shooting the ball real well in the first half, but our defense was creating some really nice opportunities on the other end of the floor for us,” Cloquet coach Heather Young said. “I’m just really proud of how hard our girls play … I feel like these girls just really work on the defensive end and hopefully that sparks your offense.”

Hermantown coach Beth Clark appreciated the intensity shown by her team before giving credit to the 6-1 Lumberjacks for their ability to slow down their offense.

“If we don’t score in transition and we have to play a half-court offensive set, they make it difficult for us because they’re that good defensively,” Clark said. “So those are just little things that we have to be better at as the season progresses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet scoring leaders Ava Carlson and Quinn Danielson made their presence felt early on in the first half with baskets inside and from 3-point land to push the Lumberjacks to a 10-3 advantage after four minutes.

Player looks to pass
Cloquet junior Kiley Issendorf is guarded by Hermantown's Liv Birkeland and Mikayla Sweeney during a Tuesday, Dec. 20 game at Hermantown High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Carlson led all scorers with 17 hard-earned points in the paint. The scoring output came despite the Hawks’ best efforts to limit inside baskets with zone defense.

“We've been working on being able to, even though the defense might be in the zone, to still get that ball in the inside somehow some way,” Young said. “So we’ve really been working on that on the offensive end which was the big plus for us tonight.”

The Hawks quickly battled back with a 13-5 scoring run led by Emma Herstad, whose consecutive made layups on cuts to the hoop provided Hermantown (1-7) with its only lead of the contest at 16-15.

“She’s being more aggressive offensively which we’re going to need,” Clark said of Herstad. “We can’t rely on just one or two people scoring, we're going to have to score by committee.”

Ball-handler drives to basket
Hermantown senior Liv Birkeland drives to the basket while being chased by Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud during a Tuesday, Dec. 20 game at Hermantown High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The two teams jostled for momentum into halftime before Cloquet emerged with a slim 27-24 lead at the break.

Senior Alexa Snesrud and junior Kiley Issendorf kept the Lumberjacks in the driver’s seat minutes into the second half as the club took its largest up to that point behind multiple steals converted into fast-break points.

The fast start out of halftime helped push Cloquet to its first double-digit advantage of the game at 44-34.

ADVERTISEMENT

After she missed their previous game due to injury, Young said the return of Snesrud loomed large in the team’s success, before praising fellow senior Issendorf for her strong play on defense as well.

Shooter goes to basket
Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud goes hard to the basket while being guarded by Liv Birkeland of Hermantown during a Tuesday, Dec. 20 game at Hermantown High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“It’s just kind of like your puzzle’s complete,” Young said. “I'm proud of all of our girls. I think Kiley Issendorf played a fantastic game for us defensively. I mean she had a tough job guarding Birkeland, and she did a fantastic job on her."

The court remained heavily tilted in Cloquet’s favor for the remainder of the contest as the visitors led by as many as 20 down the stretch.

The Hawks were forced to go without senior Kellyn Biondi for the majority of the second half due to an injury.

Player dribbles up court
Hermantown freshman Bailey Hermanson dribbles up the court while being guarded by Cloquet's Kiley Issendorf during a Tuesday, Dec. 20 game at Hermantown High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Lumberjacks will return to their home court Thursday, Dec. 22, when they play host to St. Francis at 7:15 p.m. Hermantown will host Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Cloquet 27-41--68

Hermantown 24-26--50

Cloquet -- K. Issendorf 8, Q. Danielson 14, M. Majerle 7, K. Olson 5, A. Snesured 10, C. Johnson 7, A. Carlson 17. Totals 23 16-23 68.

3-point goals -- Danielson 4, Issendorf 1, K. Olson 1.

Hermantown -- Liv Birkeland 6, Emma Herstad 10, Kellyn Biondi 2, Mikayla Sweeney 14, Lauryn Biondi 10, Izzy Wojtysiak 6, Bailey Hermanson 2. Totals 20 7-9 50.

3-point goals -- Birkeland 1, L. Biondi 2.

Related Topics: CLOQUET LUMBERJACKSHERMANTOWN HAWKSGIRLS BASKETBALL
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What to read next
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep report: Big scoring nights for Lindeman, Cooper
Duluth Marshall and Superior won girls hockey games on the road on Thursday.
December 22, 2022 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school football game
Prep
Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Football Team
A total of 11 area players represent five Carlton County teams on the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Team.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
football player posing for photo
Prep
Prep football: Esko's Koi Perich shines as a do-it-all defender
Perich recorded a team-high 76 tackles along with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries for the Eskomos.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports