Prep football: Line of scrimmage will determine Cloquet’s success

CLOQUET — It may not be glitzy and glamorous, but any high school football coach in America will acknowledge that a majority of games are won and lost by the big guys battling in the trenches at the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps no area coach knows that better than Cloquet High School football head coach Jeff Ojanen. Last season, Ojanen had five senior starters on the offensive line and four up front defensively.

Cloquet head coach Jeff Ojanen claps in celebration after his first team defense made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage against the scout offense at practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Cloquet. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Each of those veteran-laden units won at the line of scrimmage regularly, which propelled Cloquet to a 7-4 overall record and a Section 7AAAA championship game berth against North Branch, the Lumberjacks’ first such appearance since 2018.

Now, one year removed from a season in which Cloquet was chock-full of talent and experience at the line of scrimmage, Ojanen turns to a new group of athletes with almost zero previous starting experience to continue the Lumberjacks’ dominance up front.

“We’re replacing both our starting offensive and defensive lines,” Ojanen said. “They were all seniors and that was a big contributor to our success. There are some juniors mixed in this year, but a lot of seniors are going to be taking those spots.”

Senior leadership

Despite graduating 25 players from last year’s roster — a majority of whom saw varsity action regularly — Cloquet has another sizable class of seniors eager to jump into the starting lineup for the first time and build on the success the program had last season.

Cloquet junior wide receiver Jack Battaglia makes a leaping catch over a teammate defender at the Lumberjacks’ practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Cloquet. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

“We have a group of 20 seniors this year who are chomping at the bit to get going and play on a varsity football field,” Ojanen said. “Being a senior is a big deal. They’re invested, have been in the program for four years and know what it takes. We’re hoping that group will help us stay on the successful track we’ve been on.”

Senior Quinn Halli is among the group of hopeful seniors who are longing to make a positive impact this fall. Halli, who was a reserve last year, steps into a pivotal starting role at offensive tackle this season.

Although Halli’s previous varsity experience is limited, he has stepped up throughout the first several weeks of practice and has developed into a vocal leader on the offensive line, which he believes is an integral aspect of crafting chemistry among the front five.

Cloquet senior running back Jake Peterson tries to shake an attempted tackle during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Cloquet. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Some of that chemistry comes naturally, as Halli is playing alongside multiple senior classmates who have risen through the ranks of the program for the last four or five years.

“A lot of these guys I’ve been playing with for four or five years,” Halli said. “With these new guys, we’re just trying to get them to open up. Some people are in a shell, but I think I’m doing a decent job of that. A lot of these guys I’ve been with for five years.”

Whether it’s speaking in offensive line meetings, making time to connect with teammates one-on-one or calling out adjustments during practice, Halli is doing everything he can to develop the offensive line into a cohesive unit immediately.

“I try to be the guy who talks the most on the line,” Halli said. “I’m always trying to call out everything and help the people who don’t know stuff. I’m just trying to be a leader on the line. I think it’s looking really good and I’m excited.”

New quarterback

Halli’s offensive line group is tasked with protecting Warren Hietala, Cloquet’s senior quarterback who enters his first year as a starter for the program. Hietala has embraced every aspect of being a starting quarterback, which comes with an inherent pressure to perform on the field while also being a leader in the locker room.

“It takes a lot of responsibility and guys look up to you,” Hietala said of being named starting quarterback. “You’ve got to be on your A-game, even if you’re not on the field. You have to look over the whole team and not just yourself. You’re taking care of everybody and making sure they’re doing well so they can play Friday night.”

Cloquet senior quarterback Warren Hietala unleashes a throw toward the sideline for a completion against the scout team defense at practice on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Cloquet. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Hietala is eager to get into the Lumberjacks’ signature wing-T offense and put on a show for Cloquet’s fans, but he also acknowledged that won’t be possible without his starting offensive line.

“The line is everything,” Hietala said. “You need an offensive and defensive line to make a wall. You can’t go out there and go against 11 other guys coming after you without those front five or six who are blocking for you.”

While there have been some bumps along the way, Hietala indicated that the line has improved steadily throughout the first several weeks of practice and that it has led to the offense moving the ball more effectively.

“They’re pretty new, so everybody is still learning some stuff,” Hietala said. “I think we’ve been getting the ball moving these past couple of weeks and have learned who can play where. It’s been challenging, but I think we’re getting it.”

If Cloquet is going to have a strong 2023 campaign, every unit — both offensively and defensively — will have to play consistently high quality football. However, in coach Ojanen’s eyes, any success this year will likely be determined at the line of scrimmage.

Cloquet senior running back Emmet Prosen bounces a run to the outside for a big gain while evading a teammate defender on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Cloquet. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I think it’s going to be our offensive and defensive lines,” Ojanen said of the most important position groups this year. “If we can get some consistent play out of both of those units, I think we have a chance to have a really successful season.”

The Lumberjacks begin the 2023 season against Two Harbors on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. in Two Harbors.