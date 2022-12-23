Prep football: Esko's Koi Perich shines as a do-it-all defender

ESKO — As a 6-foot 1-inch safety with an elite nose for the football and overall toughness to match, Esko junior Koi Perich has never been one to shy away from the physical aspect of the game he loves.

In fact, the multi-sport athlete relishes it.

Esko running back Koi Perich crosses the goal-line for his second touchdown against Two Harbors in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Esko Stadium Field. Amy Arntson / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I think defense is the most fun thing about football,” Perich said. ”... I’m not scared of anybody, and I’m willing to put my nose in. I like taking on blocks and letting the linebackers go to work, anything that will help ... I love hitting people — that's just the best.”

Ranked as the No. 5 player in the state for the class of 2024, Perich had more than his fair share of hits this season, en route to compiling a team-high 76 tackles as a versatile member of an Eskomos defense that was among the state’s stingiest when it comes to points per game allowed at just over six.

The paltry points per game average was aided by his skills as a ball-hawk in coverage — he nabbed three interceptions to go along with four fumble recoveries.

The eye-popping statistics garnered the recognition of coaches within the district, who named him defensive player of the year. Esko coach Scott Arntson is not surprised, as he believes Perich shines the brightest on the defensive side of the football.

“I actually think he’s a better defensive player of all the attributes he gets,” Arntson said. “I asked the other (district) coaches, because they figured I’d put him up for offensive player of the year, and I asked everybody in the room 'What do you think?' And they all said, 'No, he's a better defensive player.’ And I think so, too.”

Koi Perich of Esko is the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Player of the Year. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Whether it’s his contributions on defense, highlight reel plays on offense as an all-around weapon, or as a feared returner on special teams, Perich never failed to leave his mark on a game. As a result, Perich is the 2022 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year.

“It’s awesome,” Perich said. “I have to give credit to my teammates and coaches. They’ve led the path for me and made it easier for me to be successful. Obviously football’s a team sport, so you gotta have all 11 players contributing at the same time.”

Arntson shared that while Perich's natural ability has played a large role in his success, it’s the work he puts in behind the scenes that truly sets him apart.

“Even though he has tended to be the best athlete each year growing up in his grade or whatever, he’s continued to work,” Arntson said. “He continues to get in the weight room, continues to run, continues to do those other things. He didn’t just say 'I’m the best,' and that’s it, and so that’s where he really starts to separate himself is the extra work that he puts in.”

The work inside the weight room has translated to his blazing-fast speed and explosiveness, which he utilized in multiple facets of the game.

Esko's Makoi Perich fends off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Jordan Summers on a touchdown reception during the Minnesota 3A quarterfinals in Brainerd on Saturday, Nov. 12. Dave Samson / The Forum

“He gets to top speed very quickly and he’s a big kid that can run that fast,” Arntson said. “He’s tough to bring down, but you even see it when he blocks. He just explodes into kids. It doesn’t even look like he’s hitting them that hard and they go flying.”

A whirlwind fall season

To suggest that Perich had a busy fall season may be a bit of an understatement for the prized recruit after a seemingly non-stop tour of college campuses.

Beginning with a game day visit to the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Sept. 10, Perich made stops at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, the University of Nebraska and the University of Notre Dame before making one final visit at the University of Iowa.

In all, the journey encompassed approximately 6,350 miles round-trip, as he took in the sights and sounds of some of the best college football venues in the country.

Esko junior Koi Perich poses for a photo before a football game between the University of Notre Dame and Boston College as part of a game day invite on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Notre Dame Stadium. Contributed / Koi Perich

Perich is currently rated as a three-star recruit on recruiting database site 247sports.com. He has already received Division I scholarship offers from the U of M, Nebraska and Iowa with a senior season still left to play.

What he’s looking for in a potential suitor is straightforward.

“I’m just trying to win and play,” Perich said. “Whatever school wants to give me that opportunity, I’ll be more than happy. I’m not really picking a school right now, but anyone that wants to win, has the fans, has a good campus — that’s just what I’m looking for.”

Deciding on a destination for the next chapter in his career is on the back burner as he remains busy competing for the Eskomos’ basketball team. Then he'll compete in the track and field in the spring, where he will look to defend his title as Class A state champion in the long jump event.

His final football season coming next fall hasn’t strayed too far from his mind, however, as he’s continued to keep tabs on his teammates during the offseason after a disappointing end to what appeared to be a season of destiny for the Eskomos.

“We’re making sure it’s not happening this year. We’re putting in that work. We’re building up a line, we’re building up the plays,” Perich said. “We’ve already got a group chat going and we’re building. Each day I remind them what day it is — I think we’re up to day 31 since the football season ended, and I’m reminding them every single day that we’re coming (next) year.”