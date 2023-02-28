Prep football: Cloquet's McLeod signs with Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range

CLOQUET — After bursting onto the scene with 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a first-year starting defensive end, Cloquet senior Brysen McLeod will continue his career at Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range in Virginia after signing his commitment letter on Friday, Feb. 24 at Cloquet High School.

Cloquet football coach Jeff Ojanen said McLeod’s emergence this past season was a pleasant surprise.

“He had some natural ability, but he’s a kid that didn’t play a whole lot for us until his senior year, and he really excelled and did a nice job for us not only on the field but off the field with his leadership and how he’s grown as a person,” Ojanen said. “It’s really cool to see.”

McLeod joins fellow Cloquet seniors Alex Omenge and Jaxson McCray in signing with the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III school.

“Getting to live with all of them and play at the next level after we just played high school football (is) going to be fun,” McLeod said.