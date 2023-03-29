Prep boys track and field preview: Esko Eskomos

Head coach: Gary Beaudot

Assistant coaches: Dennis Rengo, Jeremy Hallsten, Bill Hudspith, Caitlyn Lilly, Tate Olsen and Elizabeth Kyes

Returning starters: Sophomores: Ethan Gamache, Jack Graddy, Alec Halvorson, Jacion Owens, Evan Rengo; juniors: Joel Barta, Gino Bertogliat, Spencer Hipp, Makoi Perich, Dylan Putzke, Ethan Putzke; seniors: Tallon Clifford, Wyatt Hudspith, Ben Meysembourg, Evan Thompson, Carter Zezulka.

New Faces: Juniors: Jason Randa, Isaak Sertich, Dalton Spindler, Jace Stewart, Ryan Sturm; senior: Trevor Robinson.

Team Strengths: "Makoi Perich (sprints and horizontal jumps), Ben Meysembourg (distance/mid-distance), Wyatt Hudspith (throws), Carter Zezulka (jumps/hurdles/sprints) and an athletic group of juniors/sophomores to fill all relays," according to head coach Gary Beaudot.

Biggest Challenge: "(The) biggest challenge will be dealing with snow and the late start to speed training on our track," Beaudot said. "We also have many new athletes out this season which is exciting, but lacking in experience."

Goals and expectations: "We always have high expectations to be competitive at the conference, section and state meet," Beaudot said. "This team has a unique and exciting level of energy that I have not seen in many years. Nothing would surprise me for this 2023 season!"