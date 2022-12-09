Prep boys hockey: Fast start carries CEC past Denfeld in 6-1 win

CLOQUET — A four-goal opening period barrage by the Lumberjacks set the tone for an emphatic 6-1 win over Lake Superior Conference rival Duluth Denfeld, Thursday, Dec. 8 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Forwards Joey Antonutti, Ryan Jones and Ethan Kilichowski all ended the night with a pair of goals in what was a strong performance top to bottom, according to CEC coach Shea Walters.

“All three lines were going right from the get-go,” Walters said. “Our D were moving and our goaltender was coming up big. We had to fight off five or six shots right out of the gate and then once we kind of stopped their momentum a little bit, we kind of turned it on them and then pushed the pace on them quite a bit.”

Walters credits the team’s physicality from the opening puck-drop as key to the offensive success that followed.

“That’s one of our greatest assets,” Walters said of the team’s checking ability. “We’ve got a lot of offensive guys, but I think you set the tone by bringing the body first, then that opens up time and space for them to create offensively. So being a physical presence, it doesn’t matter if you’re a big guy or small guy, that’s something that we expect out of our guys.”

Denfeld head coach Dale Jago didn’t mince words in assessing his team’s performance.

“Well, we didn’t have much of an effort,” Jago said. “We got outplayed, out-worked, out-hit, out-scored, out-everything. Out-thought. For lack of a better term, it was an absolute trainwreck for us.”

Duluth Denfeld junior Brady McGinn handles the puck vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Special teams success loomed large for the Lumberjacks as the club was forced to kill off its first of six penalties in the opening two minutes of the game. After returning to full strength, CEC was awarded its first and only power play and made the most of it with Antonutti pouncing on a loose puck to give the ‘Jacks a 1-0 lead less than seven minutes in.

Patrick Dunaiski was credited with the primary assist, while Lucas Rauner recorded his first of three assists with the secondary helper.

Through three games, CEC has killed off all 11 penalties while cashing in twice on the power play on nine opportunities.

“We gotta keep rolling with that and we do take pride in that,” Walter said. “We really work hard on it in practice. I wish we would have had a few more chances (on the power play), but going 1-1, we’ll take it.”

Over the course of the next three minutes of play, the ‘Jacks kept their foot on the gas pedal with three quick even-strength goals in rapid succession, beginning with Kilichowski’s marker at 12:32 and another by Jones just seconds after the faceoff at center ice. Kilichowski punctuated the three-goal blitz with his second of the night at 14:48 of the period.

Luke Keating, Owen Wilson, Cooper Ellena and Rauner each had an assist.

The 4-0 score stood into the first intermission and early into the second period before Arttu Mollberg put the Hunters on the board with a goal less than three minutes in. John Scott and Nick McGilligan were each credited with an assist.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Owen Wilson (9) and Duluth Denfeld's Tyler Stuart vie for position during their game on Thursday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Antonutti continued his strong showing with a second goal deep into the second period to push the lead back to four goals with Jones and Rauner adding the helpers.

Jones scored the team’s final goal in the third period with Dayne Painovich and Karson Young picking up the assists.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton players celebrate a goal in their 6-1 home win over Duluth Denfeld on Thursday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Lumberjacks (2-1) will travel to Proctor for their next game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The Hunters (2-1-1) will host Superior on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:15 p.m.

This story originally listed an incorrect player credited with an assist. It was updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 with the correct name. It was originally posted at 11:21 p.m. Dec. 8. The Cloquet Pine Journal regrets this error.