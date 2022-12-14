Prep boys hockey: CEC mulls switch to Class A

CLOQUET — For the first time in program history, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team is expected to forego its choice to opt-up to Class AA in response to a recent survey of area hockey families.

The survey was sent to 110 families of area hockey players at the pee-wee, bantam, junior varsity and varsity levels in mid-November, seeking their opinion on the proposed change in classification.

Of the 77 respondents, 71 were in favor of playing in Class A, with many citing a desire to play schools of comparable size, according to Cloquet Activities Director Paul Riess, who presented the survey results to the Cloquet School Board at its Monday, Dec. 12 meeting alongside Principal Steve Battaglia.

The decision has not been finalized, as the deadline to submit a request to opt-up is Jan. 27.

“I think we’d wait until close to the deadline … and then submit it,” Cloquet Superintendent Michael Cary said on the decision. “I think the other important thing to remember is that it’s every two years and you can adjust on a two-year basis, so if there is a change of sentiment amongst families in the hockey program going forward, and we feel like it would benefit us in the future to go back to AA, that’s always an option.”

Historically, the Lumberjacks have opted-up to compete in Class AA since the two-class system was initiated prior to the 1994 season. The girls program, however, has competed in Class A since the 2017-2018 season.

The Class AA field includes the 64 largest schools across the state of Minnesota based on enrollment, along with programs like CEC that choose to opt up.

Currently, the Lumberjacks compete in Section 7AA with schools like Blaine and Andover, which have enrollments of 2,666 and 1,605, respectively. CEC has a combined enrollment of 1,177.

The discrepancy has created an added hurdle for the Lumberjacks in trying to reach the state tournament, with their last state tournament appearance coming in 2008 under-then head coach Dave Esse.

While members of the board expressed their general approval of the proposal, Riess shared that conversations with the CEC coaching staff about the change weren’t met with the same level of enthusiasm, as they shared the view that sticking with Class AA is better for the program.

The biggest factor in that discussion pertains to whether CEC would still be able to schedule top Class AA teams should they move to Class A. Riess said, based on his experience after the girls program moved to Class A, that some Class AA programs have been reluctant to play Class A programs, though there’s nothing prohibiting them from scheduling one another if both parties agree.

“If we wanted to, we could still play the biggest team in the state if they’re willing to play us,” Riess shared. “There are certain teams that, to be honest, they might say we’re not going to play a Single A team. There’s teams out there that will do that and that's just a fact.”