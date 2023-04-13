99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep boys golf: Lumberjacks anxious to build on last year's success

Cloquet is led by lone senior Karson Patten, who will continue his playing career at the University of Minnesota State-Mankato next year.

Golfer lines up putt
Cloquet sophomore Cooper Ellena reads the green during the final day of competition at the Class AA state golf tournament held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Head coach: Aaron Young

Assistant coaches: Kyle Young and Steve Fiske

Returning starters: Senior Karson Patten (fifth-year starter); juniors Anders Gunelson and Cooper Ellena (two-year starters); sophomores Karson Young (three-year starter), Lance Sayler, Collin Young and Blair Chartier (two-year starters).

Golfer hits chip shot
Cloquet's Karson Patten chips it on the green during the first day of the Class AA state golf tournament held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal

New faces to watch: "We have a lot of experience coming back this season and we are excited by the fact we have seven strong players fighting for six spots, so the level of competition within our own team should be high," Cloquet head boys golf coach Aaron Young said. "With a fifth place finish last year at state, we really hope these guys can take their game further both physically and mentally and improve on last year."

Team strengths: "Our experience and depth, and if the snow ever melts, our schedule puts us up against great competition from around the state," Young said. "Many of our meets are in the cities or out west, but even those areas look to be running weeks behind because of the never-ending winter."

"Our depth is also a big advantage and has enabled us to have such flexibility of giving a guy a day off or not relying on a player to score well every day, because we have enough depth to make up for that. With only six players playing in a meet and only the low four counting towards our team score, this is a huge advantage to know any of your six players are capable of “going low” and putting up a low score," he went on to say.

Biggest challenge: "Golf is such a mental game. Our players all have solid ball striking and can score. What will make the difference will be how they continue to develop their mental side of the game to deal with adversity," Young said. "How will they respond to a bad hole or bad shot or bad weather? Being able to shake those off and refocus is such an advantage. This got us last year at the state tournament."

Golfer attempts a putt
Cloquet's Karson Young attempts a putt during day one of the Class AA state golf tournament held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Jake Przytarski / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal

"With another year of competition under their belt, we look to make this an advantage in competition. The other challenge is going to be the partial season we will again be facing. Even with many meets down to the south, we will again be limited like other spring sports," he added.

Goals and expectations: "I am really excited to see what they can do. They are excited for the season, and they all get along well, which is great to see," Young shared. "We have strong leadership in senior Karson Patten. He has played on the golf team since seventh grade and will continue next year at Mankato State. He is a 'blue collar' player. His work ethic is a huge reason for his success, in my opinion. He has earned his success through many hours of hard work and the more the rest of team see and copies this the greater our chances are this season for a return to state."

