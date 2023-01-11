Prep boys basketball: Wrenshall captures Brown Jug in epic final meeting with Carlton

WRENSHALL — The final chapter of an historic rivalry was written in epic fashion on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as Carlton and Wrenshall battled for the coveted Brown Jug one last time in front of an electric crowd at Wrenshall High School.

The highly-anticipated showdown more than lived up to the billing with the Wrens clawing their way back from a double-digit second-half deficit to capture the Jug in a down-to-the-wire 56-54 triumph over the Bulldogs.

The rivalry’s grand finale was a fitting way to close what’s been a cherished tradition that dates back all the way to the 1950’s.

Members of the Wrenshall basketball team celebrate after defeating Carlton to capture the Brown Jug, Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

”This is small-town basketball at its best,” Wrenshall coach Jon Bartczak said. “You’ll never find another atmosphere better than this, I guarantee you. I don’t care if you’re at the state finals. If you’re in this gym with the jug on the line, (there’s) nothing like it.”

After capturing the trophy last season to snap Carlton’s three-year run, the feeling of being able to keep it in Wrenshall was nothing short of elation for Bartczak.

“The first time that I won it as a head coach I said (we’re) bringing it back home, and this time it feels like we’re keeping it at home,” Bartczak said. “That makes it so much sweeter.”

Wrenshall head coach Jon Bartczak is handed the Brown Jug trophy after his team defeated Carlton on Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The two teams will combine into one next season as the Carlton/Wrenshall Raptors following the approval of a co-op agreement modeled after Moose Lake/Willow River.

While the sting of the hard-fought defeat still lingered after the contest, Carlton head coach Shawn Filipiak said the future is bright not only for his Bulldogs this season, but for the Raptors in the years to come.

“I think not only is this going to make us tougher for this season to get better and keep a chip on our shoulder, but next year with us combining as a team, I think it’s going to make us really blend more," Filipiak said.

“If you think about it, if you put that team and our team together in practice, it’s going to bring the best out of each other the whole year, so I think it’s only going to make us better,” he added.

Wrenshall junior AJ Olesen is excited for what the future holds for the Raptors next season before acknowledging the excitement that came with being able to represent their respective towns one final time.

Wrenshall's AJ Olesen pumps up the crowd during the final minute of the Brown Jug game against Carlton, Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“It was exciting knowing that we’re going to have a combined team and we’re going to have a good team. Just having that one last game to just show out against one another definitely was a good experience,” he said.

The magnitude of the matchup inspired a game for the ages for Olesen, as he led the Wrens with nine first-half points, while making an even greater impact defensively with multiple tone-setting blocks and rebounds.

The performance came in spite of some nerves leading up to the contest.

“Before the game, he had those jitters. I could see it,” Bartczak said. “I just took him aside and I said, ‘Hey, you’re a great shooter. You’re a great defender. You’re a great basketball player. As soon as I said that, I could see he was laser-focused. The nerves were gone. That was amazing to see out there.”

The energy from the crowd provided a boost as well, according to Olesen.

“Every shot that went in I felt like there was an earthquake. It was crazy, and I think it really gave us the energy to come out with the win," he said.

Even with Olesen’s strong first-half showing, the Wrens struggled to create separation on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs remained stride for stride until the halftime buzzer in a 25-25 score. Luuke Korpela and Sam Ojibway led the way for Carlton with nine and six points, respectively.

Carlton's Luuke Korpela drives hard to the basket during a Tuesday game against Wrenshall at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Out of the break, the visitors used a 13-3 scoring run to take the game’s largest lead at 38-28 following a basket by Korpela off of a Zander Rubesh steal.

The Wrens, with their backs against the wall, climbed back to take the lead at 46-45 via back-to-back long-range 3-pointers by Peyton Johnson on consecutive trips down the floor to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Wrenshall's Peyton Johnson drives to the basket while being guarded by Luke Korpela of Carlton during the Brown Jug game, Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The final five minutes of play saw four lead changes before the Wrens ultimately climbed ahead one final time at 50-49 following a made basket by Carter Woodall, and a three-point play the hard way by Olesen moments later.

Wrenshall's Carter Woodall goes up for a jump shot during the Brown Jug game against Carlton, Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Bulldogs had one final opportunity to send the game into overtime with a final possession in the closing seconds, but were unable to find an open look under heavy pressure defensively by the Wrens.

Both teams will return to the court Friday, Jan. 13 with Carlton taking on Moose Lake/Willow River on the road, while Wrenshall is set to host Two Harbors.

Carlton 25-29--54

Wrenshall 25-31--56

Carlton -- Jackson Korpela 5, Dante Thompson 4, Sam Ojibway 13, Luuke Korpela 17, Zandar Rubesh 15. Totals 21 12-23 54.

3-point goals -- None

Wrenshall -- Carter Woodall 17, Peyton Johnson 16, Uriah Loucks 2, Wes Ward 6, AJ Olesen 15. Totals 21 9-17 56.

3-point goals -- Woodall 1, Olesen 1, Johnson 3.

Wrenshall cheerleader Liz Johnson cheers on the Wrens during the Brown Jug game against Carlton, Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Members of the Wrenshall basketball team hoist the Brown Jug after defeating Carlton, Tuesday at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal