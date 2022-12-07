Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys basketball: Second-half surge powers East past Cloquet

The Greyhounds outscored the Lumberjacks 41-17 in the final 18 minutes of Tuesday's contest.

Player goes for layup
Duluth East senior center Rocco Paulson goes up for a layup during a game against Cloquet on Tuesday in Duluth.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
December 06, 2022 10:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Paced by 6-foot-8 senior center Rocco Paulson, Duluth East outscored visiting Cloquet 41-17 in the second half to turn a 10-point halftime advantage into a runaway 83-49 victory in their season opener on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at East High School.

Paulson’s 16-point night marked a team-high for East, with four players joining him in double figures.

“I think the stats would show that we were pretty well-balanced. East head coach Rhett McDonald said. “I didn’t think we shot it particularly well, but the ball kept moving and we kind of ground through some of the yucky parts of the game in the first half and in the beginning of the second half too.”

Despite the team’s struggles in the second half, Cloquet head coach Steve Battaglia saw a lot in which to build off of from their performance in the opening 18 minutes.

“I’m thrilled with that first half we played against them,” Battaglia said. “We’ve got a lot of growth still to come and I think we’re going to be pretty solid by the end of the year, but how long it takes us (remains to be seen).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greyhounds’ ability to score in bunches was on full display in the first half as Paulson and fellow 6-foot-8 big Patrick Smith wreaked havoc against the undersized ‘Jacks, while senior guard Dillon Bement caught fire from the perimeter, with three of the team’s seven first half 3’s.

Player dribbles to hoop
East senior Dillon Bement drives to the basket while being guarded by Cloquet's Jack Battaglia during a Tuesday game at East High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The inside-outside attack culminated in a 21-6 run for the home team midway through the half—turning a 10-8 deficit into a commanding 31-14 advantage.

“I think that’s a quality of a good team — a team that you know can battle through the grind of the game and in a moment’s notice can get some quick buckets,” McDonald said. “I think that’s more attributed to just how much these guys have played in the offseason. It’s not any X’s and O’s piece, they run the floor really well. They share it, and when you do that, and you have the ability to shoot it, you have the ability to go on some runs.”

Player takes jump shot
Cloquet junior Malachi Bridge takes a jump shot during a game against Duluth East on Tuesday in Duluth.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

In the final minutes before halftime, Cloquet sophomore Jack Battaglia provided the sorely-needed counterpunch for the ‘Jacks with back to back 3's to bring the deficit back down to a manageable 10 points at halftime at 42-32.

Any hopes of a comeback bid for Cloquet were dashed in the opening minutes of the second half, however, as the Greyhounds stormed out of the gate with a 13-2 run to make it a 55-34 game behind baskets from Smith and Jobe Juenemann.

Player goes up for layup
Cloquet senior Kollin Bonneville finishes a layup during a game against Duluth East on Tuesday in Duluth.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The onslaught continued into the final buzzer with East notching its first win of the season.

Both teams will return to the court Friday night as the Greyhounds (1-0) will travel to Woodbury for their next game, while the Lumberjacks (0-2) will take on Esko on the road.

Player looks for lane
Cloquet senior Reese Sheldon looks for a lane to the basket during a game against Duluth East on Tuesday in Duluth.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet 32-17--49

Duluth East 42-41--83

Cloquet — Reese Sheldon 6, Joe Bailey 4, Kollin Bonneville 4, Seth Rothamel 8, Malachi Bridge 4, Marco Mayorga 12, Jack Battaglia 11. Totals 18 7-12 49.

3-point goals — Rothamel 2, Sheldon 1, Mayorga 1, Battaglia 2.

Duluth East — Dillon Bement 9, Bryce Miller 9, Brennan Meyer 3, Wyatt Johnson 2, Ty Nyberg 8, Jobe Juenemann 12, Michael Kastelic 10, Peyton Witzman 2, Patrick Smith 10, Rocco Paulson 16, Ben Schingen 2. Totals 33 8/16 83.

3-point goals — Bement 3, Meyer 1, Nyberg 2, Juenemann 2, Kastelic 1.

Related Topics: CLOQUET LUMBERJACKSDULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDS
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What to read next
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep report: Big scoring nights for Lindeman, Cooper
Duluth Marshall and Superior won girls hockey games on the road on Thursday.
December 22, 2022 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school football game
Prep
Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Football Team
A total of 11 area players represent five Carlton County teams on the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Team.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
football player posing for photo
Prep
Prep football: Esko's Koi Perich shines as a do-it-all defender
Perich recorded a team-high 76 tackles along with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries for the Eskomos.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski