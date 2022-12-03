Prep boys basketball: Carlton edges rival Wrenshall in season opener

CARLTON — A balanced scoring effort featuring four Bulldogs in double figures pushed host Carlton to a season-opening 76-63 win over arch-rival Wrenshall on Friday, Dec. 2 at Carlton High School.

The two teams will meet again on Jan. 10 in Wrenshall in the Battle for the Little Brown Jug.

While there was no hardware up for grabs this time around, both coaches agreed that it’s always a spirited contest each time the two teams meet.

“Every time we play against Wrenshall it’s always an intense game and it seems to be a nail-biter,” Carlton head coach Shawn Filipiak said. “Even though at one point we were up 20-some points, they find a way to come back or we find a way. It’s always a good game every year no matter what.”

Wrenshall coach John Bartczak echoed Filipiak’s sentiments.

“That’s part of this small-school thing,” he said. “You have your rival that’s crosstown and that ‘s the thing that makes it exciting for the kids, for us. The two games we look forward to every year is the one we play here and the one we play there against them.”

The Bulldogs led for nearly the entire first half behind a strong effort in the paint from Carlton’s Luke Korpela and Zander Rubesh, whose second-chance baskets helped the Bulldogs open up a 22-15 advantage midway through the first 18 minutes of play.

The home team went on to lead by as many as 11 points at 31-20 before the Wrens came storming back to make it a two-possession game in the final minute before halftime, 35-29, with back-to-back 3-pointers by Peyton Johnson.

The late surge provided a much-needed boost into the intermission, according to Bartczak.

“When we were in the locker room that was a big part of it like, ‘Hey, we’re only down by two shots. We’re still in this game,’” Bartczak said.

Carlton was quick to re-establish the momentum out of the break with a swift 9-0 run on consecutive 3’s by Jack Korpela, Dante Thompson and Sam Ojibway to make it 44-29.

The Bulldogs’ scoring onslaught continued until their advantage reached its largest margin of the game, 59-32 near the midway point of the second half.

Wrenshall junior Carter Woodall finished with a game-high 29 points and was the catalyst for a comeback bid that ultimately fell short, despite helping the Wrens outscore the Bulldogs 28-12 late to cut the deficit to only 11 points late at 71-60.

Both teams will return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Carlton (1-0) set to host Hill City, while Wrenshall (0-1) will travel to Duluth to take on Marshall.

Wrenshall 29-34--63

Carlton 35-41--76

Wrenshall -- Andrew Olesen 2, Peyton Johnson 16, Jeshua Sjodin 4, Carter Woodall 29, Uriah Loucks 8, Tyler Mills 2, Eathen Johnson 2. Totals 21 13-20 63.

3-point goals -- Woodall 5, Johnson 4, Sjodin 1, Loucks 2.

Carlton -- Sam Ojibway 20, Dante Thompson 10, Zander Rubesh 9, Luke Korpela 18, Gavin LeBrasseur 1, Jackson Korpela 18. Totals 28 12-26 76.

3-point goals -- J. Korpela 5, Ojibway 1, Thompson 2.

