Prep baseball: Moose Lake-Willow River to lean on experienced pitching staff, defense

The Rebels return nearly their entire pitching staff from a season ago.

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Head coach: Spencer Clough

Assistant coaches: Shawn Bode, Trevor Nummela, Bryce Oslin and Hayden Hoffmann

Returning starters: Caden Privette, Richie Balu, Joey Steen, Tyler Juhl, Reese Bode and Lane Radzak

New faces to watch: Luke Dewey, Dawson Fjosne, P.J. Frisch, Magnus Koecher and Runo Larson

Team strengths: "We return most of our pitchers from last season. I think pitching and defense will be our biggest strength throughout the year," Moose Lake-Willow River coach Spencer Clough said.

Biggest challenge: "We graduated four starters that hit over .300 last season. That will be a tough group of kids to replace," Clough said. "Early in the season, finding ways to replace that production will be one of our challenges."

Goals and expectations: "Our expectation is to get better every day and to compete for a section championship in a very talented and deep section," Clough said.

