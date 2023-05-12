Prep baseball: Lumberjacks' late rally falls short in loss to Hibbing

CLOQUET — After trailing by as many as five runs through four innings, Cloquet used a spirited two-out rally to battle back to within one run of tying the game in the latter stages of a Lake Superior Conference clash against Hibbing.

The Bluejackets ultimately staved off the comeback bid with a game-clinching three-run sixth inning in an 8-4 final, Thursday, May 11 at Ed Mettner Field.

After dropping their previous two contests by a combined score of 32-4 in losses to Esko and Foley, Hibbing head coach Jay Wetzel was pleased with his team’s ability to curtail the costly big innings.

Logan Maxwell (32) of Hibbing makes a play at second base against Evan Syverson (3) of Cloquet at Mettner Field on Thursday, May 11 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We’ve seen some pretty good teams that have taken it to us pretty good, so coming in we told our guys we gotta compete and we gotta stay out of big innings,” he said. “We had situations where we had to minimize and I think we saw that today in the game.”

The Bluejackets’ victory played spoiler to Cloquet’s senior night celebration, honoring the team’s 13 seniors. In spite of the end result, Lumberjacks’ head coach Tyler Olin lauded the group for their excellence outside of the baseball diamond.

“They’re good kids. That’s the biggest thing and the most important to me,” Olin said. “So as a community member myself, I’m in good hands (and) we’re all in good hands with these kids going into their futures here, whether that’s school, baseball, football, social work health services—they’ll do a good job. So I’m proud of these kids.”

Senior starting pitcher Kade Kolodge began his outing with a scoreless first frame for the ‘Jacks before running into trouble in the second and third innings.

Kade Kolodge (8) of Cloquet pitches the ball against Hibbing at Mettner Field on Thursday, May 11 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bluejackets posted crooked numbers in back-to-back trips to the plate highlighted by timely base hits from Drew Forer and Jack Bautch to drive in a pair. An error and fielder’s choice off the bat of Brayden Boyer added two more runs to extend Hibbing’s lead to 4-0 after three complete.

After previously struggling to generate offense, the team’s nine-hit showing was a positive step, according to Wetzel.

“I don’t think we stung the ball too much today, but when we needed to, we barreled some balls up and we hit them where we needed 'em to be,” he said. “Those things haven’t been happening for us so we’re glad to see a few balls fall in for us.”

Jaedyn Novy (22) of Cloquet beats the ball to third base against Beau Frider (5) of Hibbing at Mettner Field on Thursday, May 11 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A run-scoring base hit by Logan Gietzen off Cloquet reliever Luke Keating bolstered Hibbing’s lead to 5-0, and shortly after prompted a second and final pitching change with Drew Angell taking over for the remainder of the game.

Up until their fifth-inning rally, the Lumberjacks had scattered three hits over the previous four innings, but were unable to capitalize. The club’s fortunes changed with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, beginning with a walk to Keating, followed by a single by Dayne Painovich. Alex Omenge drove in both base runners to cut the deficit to 5-2.

A walk to Luke Sievert marked the end of Hibbing starting pitcher Luke Nelson’s outing as Dane Mammenga took over in relief. Mammenga surrendered two more runs via another two RBI base hit by senior Ashton Stansfield to make it a one-run game.

Hibbing short stop Dane Mammenga (7) catches a fly ball against Cloquet at Mettner Field on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Baseball’s a funny game. We never quit,” Olin said. “I think one of our strengths is our offense, especially if we’re behind a few runs, see if we can string some at bats together and create some pressure on the other team to make plays, and you just never know what can happen.”

The Lumberjacks’ hopes of completing their comeback bid were dashed in the top of the sixth inning via a two-RBI double by Mammenga, followed shortly after by an error to push the eighth run across.

Over $41,000 donated towards Ed Mettner Field renovations

Cloquet Mayor Roger Maki, alongside multiple local business owners who donated to the project, joined together to throw out the first pitch in celebration of the $41,000 worth of donations raised for improvements to Ed Mettner Field prior to the 'Jacks' game against Hibbing.

Cloquet mayor Roger Maki throws out the first pitch before Cloquet faces Hibbing at Mettner Field on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Among the businesses who contributed to the renovations were Northwoods Credit Union (represented by CEO Doug Wolf), Truss Financial (Jason Kuss), Michaud Distributing/Chippewa Water (Westin Michaud), Fraternal Order of Eagles 1163 (Daryl Niemi) and Kiminski Paving.

The City of Cloquet supported the project through funding and additional resources as well.

The solicitation of donations and subsequent work to install the new features was spearheaded by Nate Knutson, whose son Noah Knutson is a senior member of the Lumberjacks’ roster..

“Times are tough for city budgets and so I just started working with a lot of different people on raising some money for these valuable donations that they’ve come through with. (I’m) very thankful for the sponsors,” Knutson said.

The renovations included a new scoreboard, backstop, mound/home plate area, a wind screen, dugout fencing and a new sound system.

