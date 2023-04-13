Prep baseball: Esko sets sights on first state tournament berth since 2000

ESKO — After falling two wins shy of the program’s second-ever state tournament berth, the senior-laden Esko baseball team has aspirations of taking the next step this season against a crowded field of Section 7AA contenders.

According to head coach Ben Haugen, an appearance at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud in June remains the ultimate goal.

“I don’t think they’re going to be satisfied unless we win the section championship,” Haugen said of the team’s mentality. “I mean we’re capable of that, and it’s definitely a goal, so that’s kind of our focus.”

Sam Haugen (21) of Esko makes a play against Brock Folkema (11) of Mora at second base on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Esko. Clint Austin / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune

The Eskomos are led by one of the most seasoned lineups in the area, highlighted by eight players from the class of 2023, including Ty Salmela, A.J. Kazel, Caden Grayson, Owen Wilson, Noah Wells and captains Ty Christensen, Cal Berglund and Cale Haugen.

Berglund, who will primarily play outfield this season, said the team’s experience is a huge asset, especially in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s big, just because our team has been young for a lot of the years. We always make it pretty far in sections, so that experience is really going to help us mentally and just stay consistent and stay together until the very end of the season,” he said.

Esko senior captains Cal Berglund and Ty Christensen wait for their turn to hit during a cage scrimmage against South Ridge at Esko High School on Thursday, April 6. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Not to be outdone, the club boasts a strong group of up and coming sophomores led by returning starter Sam Haugen, along with newcomers Connor Pearce and Jackson Peterson.

“I would say in a different year we’d probably have more sophomores playing varsity,” Ben Haugen said. ”... I don’t know how many of those guys are going to get time, but they’re definitely capable. We just have a lot of experience coming back with our group.”

Like last year, Esko will likely be among the top hitting teams in the area with four players batting above .400 making their return to the lineup, including defending All-Area Player of the Year Cale Haugen (.465), junior Bryce Hipp (.436), Sam Haugen (.424) and junior Isaak Sertich (.423).

Christensen, who finished with a .338 batting average, nine doubles and a pair of triples last season, said the team’s ability at the plate will be among their biggest strengths again.

“I’d say we’re going to be pretty strong on the offensive side of things. I think we’re pretty well-rounded,” he said. “I think batters one through nine, we’re going to have good hitters all around.”

Members of the Esko baseball team wait for their turn to hit during a cage scrimmage against South Ridge at Esko High School on Thursday, April 6. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

From the batter’s box to the mound, the Eskomos have high hopes for their pitching staff as well, with a host of talented returners from a season ago, led by Cale Haugen. The University of Minnesota State-Mankato bound senior is expected to reclaim his role as team-ace after pitching a team-high 42 innings with 83 strikeouts and an ERA of .833 last season.

Each member of the pitching staff, which includes Dylan Marciulionis, Finn Furcht, Sam Haugen and Isaak Sertich in addition to Cale Haugen, brings something unique to the table, Ben Haugen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say Cale Haugen and Finn Furcht are kind of power pitching guys. Their fastball can run up into the 90s, and they both have pretty good sliders,” he said. “Sam Haugen and Isaak Sertich, they’ve got kind of natural movement, so they kind of rely on their ball to sink or run a little bit.”

“Dylan Marciulionis … I’m not even going to mention which pitch he has, because that’s going to give it away, but he’s got some interesting stuff (and) kind of throws from a different arm slot,” he added. “Then we’ve got about three or four other guys that I think are going to eat up some innings just trying to get them to hit spots, throw lots of strikes and let hitters get themselves out, so we’re super excited about our staff.”

The group will be put to an early test Saturday, April 15, with a season-opening matchup against Section 7AA foe Proctor at Egerdahl Field.