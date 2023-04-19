Prep baseball: Cloquet tops Superior 4-3 in extra innings

SUPERIOR — A trio of strikeouts by Cloquet senior Brady Anderson sealed Superior's fate in a 4-3 victory in extra innings Tuesday, April 18, at NBC Spartans Sports Complex.

Anderson’s poise on the bump drew the praise of head coach Tyler Olin.

“I said (to him) that’s one of the most impressive moments I’ve had here coaching just in terms of somebody going out there and competing and doing whatever it takes to succeed,” Olin said. “He did a great job of that and looked really impressive there.”

The Lumberjacks improved to 2-1 on the season with the win after splitting a doubleheader against Denfeld on Friday, April 14. The Spartans drop to 1-1.

Cloquet’s Kollin Bonneville (9) fields a ball at shortstop in the third inning of the Lumberjacks game in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Errors and walks loomed large in the outcome of the game, according to Superior head coach Ryan Hendry.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” he said. “As you heard the statline at the end of the game, we had two hits, they had one and they put up four runs. Obviously they did more things to win today than we did, so I guess that was the story.”

After a hit-less first inning by starting pitchers Luke Keating and Superior’s Calvin Anderson, the Lumberjacks drew first blood with a two-out hit by Dayne Painovich with the bases loaded to take a 2-0 lead.

Cloquet’s Luke Keating (27) fires a pitch in the third inning of the Lumberjacks game in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The two-run advantage stood until the bottom of the fifth frame when the Spartans led off with a single by Hayden Smith off Cloquet pitcher Kade Kolodge, who took over for Keating in the bottom of the fourth.

A double down the first base line by Hudson Helenius drove in Smith and cut the deficit to one.

The momentum for the Spartans carried over into their next plate appearance with Carson Gotelaere driving in the game-tying run with a groundout.

Superior’s Nathan Maki (9) catches a fly ball in left field in the fourth inning of the Spartans' game with Cloquet in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After trading runs in the seventh, the game was decided in extras with the ‘Jacks capitalizing on errors in the field on a ball off the bat of Anderson to plate the winning run.

“We’ve kind of emphasized putting the ball in play and not giving up outs and that was a big factor in our win here today,” Olin said. “Just putting the ball in play and making the other team make plays when they have to and keep putting the pressure on them. That was a big part of us getting the win.”