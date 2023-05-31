Prep baseball: Bombers post season-high 19 runs in section win over Silver Bay

BARNUM — A nine-run showing at the plate by No. 3 seed Barnum in the bottom of the first inning set the stage for an offense-heavy 19-9 victory over No. 6 seed Silver Bay in the Section 7A tournament on Tuesday, May 30 at Robert Johnson Memorial Field.

In total, the Bombers slugged 14 hits in the triumph over the Mariners, setting up a meeting with No. 2 seed Cherry for a spot in the semifinals of the winner’s bracket.

“Our bats came through for kind of the first time all year,” Barnum head baseball coach Dave Duesler said of his team's big day at the plate. “Scoring nine runs that first inning and running their pitch count up kind of ran them into trouble with having to throw lots of different pitchers (out) with this pitch count rule.”

The win did not come without some early adversity, however, as upset-minded Silver Bay got off to a quick start in the top of the first with two quick runs scored on hits by Jake Stadler and Braylan Hoff, aided by an error in the field.

After the rocky start, the team’s four seniors were quick to get the team back on track ahead of their nine-run marathon inning.

Barnum's Owen Peterson lays down a successful bunt and sprints to first base during a Section 7A tournament game against Silver Bay, Tuesday, May 30 at Robert Johnson Memorial Park. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“It was more of a mental thing, but we got back on the bats,” Hautajarvi said. “We got back in the dugout and we were like, ‘Hey, we gotta make a statement here. We gotta come back.’ And that’s exactly what we did.”

Eli Gilbertson led off with a stand-up triple for his first of three hits in the game before scoring moments later on a bloop single by Murray Salzer. Fielding errors and a passed ball brought in four more runs before an RBI bunt single from Owen Peterson made it 6-2.

As the runs continued to pour in, the energy emanating from the dugout continued to grow.

“We keep the dugout loud,” Hautajarvi said. “That’s one of the biggest things is every time someone’s up to bat and the bats keep rolling, the dugout gets even louder every time someone gets a hit. So the biggest thing is to get that team morale and everybody cheering everybody on no matter what the score is and just keep plugging away.”

Barnum's William Wendt slides safely into second base on a steal attempt during a Section 7A tournament game against Silver Bay, Tuesday, May 30 at Robert Johnson Memorial Park in Barnum. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Gilbertson, in his second plate appearance of the frame, delivered another extra-base hit to extend the rally and drive in the team’s eighth run and Hautajarvi added an RBI single before the third out was tallied to make it 9-2 after one.

In spite of the lofty deficit, the Mariners continued to chip away at the plate with five runs scored over their next three plate appearances to make it a 9-6 ballgame. The offensive burst was highlighted by back-to-back run-scoring hits from McCoy Williams and Tucker Cook in the top of the third inning off starting pitcher Orrin Rosenau.

Barnum's Orrin Rosenau winds up for a pitch during a Section 7A tournament game against Silver Bay, Tuesday, May 30 at Robert Johnson Memorial Park. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Rosenau finished the outing with four strikeouts and seven earned runs surrendered in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Brayden Carlson took over in relief in the top of the fourth, and remained on the mound for the final out with two strikeouts and two earned runs given up.

The Bombers, after creating some space on the scoreboard with a three-run third frame, added seven additional runs over their next three plate appearances to end the game in the sixth inning. The surge at the plate was punctuated by a two-RBI double by Peterson to drive in the 18th and 19th runs.

Barnum's Landon Oetterer dives to make a catch during a Section 7A tournament game against Silver Bay, Tuesday, May 30 at Robert Johnson Memorial Park. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal