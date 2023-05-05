Lacrosse continues to gain traction in the Northland

ESKO — Lacrosse fans were out in full force Saturday, April 29 in support of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton prep lacrosse team’s inaugural season-opener against St. Paul/Two Rivers prep co-op at Esko Stadium Field.

The spring season marked the first time the program, through the local youth lacrosse organization, Northern Siege, has fielded a prep-level team, in lieu of JV and varsity teams.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Sam Cheslak carries the ball up the field during a prep boys lacrosse game against St. Paul/Two Rivers co-op on Saturday, April 29, at Esko Stadium Field. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The goal for this season, according to head coach Danny Benson, is to prove that the program is ready to elevate to the varsity level as early as next spring.

“That is 100% the end goal ... We just have to get it past the school board and show them that we really can run a team,” Benson said of the program’s varsity aspirations. "So that’s what this season is all about right now. And I think this first game was a really good show out. Lots of fans and stuff, it was awesome.”

The Northern Siege youth lacrosse organization as a whole consists of a co-ed 6U team, along with boys and girls teams at the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U levels. The youth girls teams are in a co-op with the Arrowhead Titans program composed of players from Proctor and Hermantown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, combined participation rates among the youth boys teams comes out to 80 players, while the girls currently have 56. Participation rates among boys climbs to 100 when included with the high school age players competing for the prep team, according to figures from Northern Siege Board President Tom Sewell.

CEC’s high school-age girls players, as a result of not having a varsity or JV team this season, will await the start of the summer club lacrosse season with the 218 Lax program, made up of 20 players from Duluth, Superior, Grand Rapids, Brainerd, Cloquet, Esko, Carlton, Proctor and Hermantown.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Easton McGuire winds up for a shot during a prep boys lacrosse game against St. Paul/Two Rivers co-op on Saturday, April 29, at Esko Stadium Field. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Proponents of varsity lacrosse programs at CEC are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the recently formed Duluth Marshall girls and boys programs, which are competing in the varsity and junior varsity levels, respectively, for the first time this season.

Both teams are being financially supported by the team’s parents, along with sponsorships solicited by coaches to allow them to take the field this season instead of next, according to girls’ head coach Jennifer Hron.

“(The parents) ended up saying yes, we want to go ahead with lacrosse at Marshall, and we will help pay for everything, which was a big leap of faith for them. And it’s a testament to the interest of the girls and the boys lacrosse programs,” Hron said.

The Marshall girls program currently has 21 players registered. Of those, 17 have never played the sport of lacrosse before, according to Hron.

The lack of experience led to some challenges in the team’s first game of the season against Brainerd, which marked the first time many of the players had seen a chalked field after practicing solely indoors.

The team’s willingness to learn on the fly was a proud moment for Hron.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bless their hearts for being resilient and going with the flow. I’m just super proud of them and their attempts,” Hron said. “They’re teenage girls and they are out there in front of everyone being vulnerable and that's really a testament to the families. It’s a testament to who these girls are that they’re willing to show that vulnerability and leadership, and I’m just in awe of these girls.”

On the boys’ side, due to a majority of its players being in the eighth and ninth grade, the team elected to compete at the JV level with hopes of competing at the varsity level next spring.

“The boys game is a lot more physical. It’s full contact, and so we just thought for the safety, and even just to have a better experience and have some success, we chose to do JV for the boys,” explained Duluth Marshall boys’ head coach Colin Anderson.

As a result of the Grand Rapids/Greenway program only fielding a varsity team this spring, Duluth Marshall functions as its JV team in order to schedule games.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton prep lacrosse player Michael Cadotte looks to evade a defender from St. Paul/Two Rivers co-op during a game on Saturday, April 29, at Esko Stadium Field. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Anderson is hopeful that once his program moves up to varsity, the team will be able to schedule games against local competition, including the Duluth Wolfpack co-op, Proctor/Hermantown and Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Superior, after voting to add lacrosse as a co-curricular sport at its Feb. 13 school board meeting, would round out the 12-game schedule as a fourth local team for home and away games.

“If you play home and away, you could really get eight out of your 12 games somewhat local ... Going forward, that’s how I envision it is we would hope that we would get the eight of our 12 games up here," Anderson said. "And then you’d maybe go to the (Twin) Cities twice and have two teams come up here, and that kind of fills your 12 game-schedule.”

With Superior planning to start its varsity programs spring 2024 in light of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision to add lacrosse as a sanctioned sport, along with CEC expected to make a push for a varsity program, nearly the entire list of teams in the Lake Superior Conference will field a lacrosse team, either through a co-op or standalone program, with Hibbing being the lone exception.