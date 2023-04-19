99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Esko's Koi Perich announces commitment to Minnesota

The four-star recruit fielded offers from nine teams, including six in the Big Ten Conference.

Running back crosses the plane
Esko running back Koi Perich crosses the goal-line for his second touchdown against Two Harbors in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Esko Stadium Field.
Amy Arntson / 2022 File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 10:36 AM

ESKO — Esko junior Koi Perich took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 19, to announce his commitment to play Division I football at the University of Minnesota after fielding offers from nine other teams, including six in the Big Ten Conference.

Perich, a 6-foot, 1-inch safety and running back for the Eskomos was named the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Player of the Year after compiling 75 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries on defense.

In the tweet, Perich thanked the coaches from throughout the country who recruited him.

"I would like to thank Coach Fleck and Coach Collins for recruiting me and making this feel like home. With that being said ... Sign me up. #RTB," the tweet said.

Perich found the end zone 25 times overall via rushing (11), receiving (9), punt returns (3) and kick returns (2). The Eskomos finished his junior season with a second-straight trip to the Class AA state tournament.

The multi-sport star is listed as a four-star recruit on the website 247 Sports, and is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Minnesota for the class of 2024.

This story will be updated

Esko falls to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Esko's Makoi Perich fends off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Jordan Summers on a touchdown reception during the Minnesota 3A quarterfinals in Brainerd on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Dave Samson / 2022 File / The Forum

Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
