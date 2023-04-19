Esko's Koi Perich announces commitment to Minnesota

ESKO — Esko junior Koi Perich took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 19, to announce his commitment to play Division I football at the University of Minnesota after fielding offers from nine other teams, including six in the Big Ten Conference.

Perich, a 6-foot, 1-inch safety and running back for the Eskomos was named the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Player of the Year after compiling 75 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries on defense.

In the tweet, Perich thanked the coaches from throughout the country who recruited him.

"I would like to thank Coach Fleck and Coach Collins for recruiting me and making this feel like home. With that being said ... Sign me up. #RTB," the tweet said.

Perich found the end zone 25 times overall via rushing (11), receiving (9), punt returns (3) and kick returns (2). The Eskomos finished his junior season with a second-straight trip to the Class AA state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-sport star is listed as a four-star recruit on the website 247 Sports, and is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Minnesota for the class of 2024.

This story will be updated