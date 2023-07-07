Esko's Cale Haugen battles through adversity in storybook season

ESKO — "A blessing in disguise," was the description recent Esko graduate Cale Haugen used in reflecting on his long, rewarding journey back to the baseball diamond this spring.

The multi-sport standout took in the football and basketball seasons from the sidelines as team manager earlier for 2022-2023, after undergoing a minimally-invasive procedure on his knees in September at the Mayo Clinic for a condition known as patellar tendinosis.

While disappointed he couldn't compete in two sports, Haugen made the most of it by cheering on his peers and gearing up for the looming spring season.

“It did just let me set my goals for the baseball season and let me get prepared,” he said. “It gave me plenty of time to recover. It gave me time to be able to go to open gyms in February, and I just think that while it sucked, it was also kind of a blessing in disguise for the baseball season.”

Haugen's dad and head coach, Ben Haugen, said the time away from the baseball and basketball added fuel to the fire for Cale this spring.

“I just think he was really motivated to make this last season special,” Ben said.

And special, it was.

Under Cale's captaincy, the Eskomos captured their first state baseball title with a 9-0 win over Perham in the Class AA championship on June 16. During the fifth inning of the game, Cale collected his 45th and 46th hits of the season, including a pivotal two-RBI triple to put Esko ahead 4-0.

Now weeks removed from that fateful day, the moment still seems too good to be true.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s a) larger than life feeling, but it’s definitely surreal,” Cale said. “I just think it couldn’t have happened to a better group of guys. I mean we all worked so hard to get there, and I just think it’s awesome to see all the hard work pay off.”

The team’s aspirations of a state championship may not have been realized without a heroic effort on the mound by Cale in the quarterfinal round against upset-minded St. Agnes, who held the ever-dangerous Esko offense in check with only a single run scored.

The brilliant outing by St. Agnes lefty Andrew Weber was surpassed only by Cale, who surrendered just two hits over seven innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Simply put, Cale was in the zone.

“I just kept telling myself I’m not going to let them score, I’m not going to let them score,” he recalled. “I’m going to do everything that I can to get them out. And I mean obviously it worked, but I can’t ever remember being that locked in for a game before, honestly.”

From his signature fastball that routinely eclipses 90 mph, to his whiff-inducing offspeed pitches, Cale could do no wrong that day.

“Everything was working for me. Every pitch I was throwing, I could throw where I wanted to — how fast, how slow. I could put spin on it,” he said. “It’s awesome to have adrenaline affect you in a positive way, and I think obviously it can go the other way, too.”

The final outing put an exclamation point on an unforgettable season on the bump in which Cale compiled a perfect 8-0 record with a minuscule 0.27 ERA, 98 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .120.

The Eskomos pitching staff as a whole set new Minnesota State High School League single-season records for opposing batting average, 0.140 (1st); finished seventh all-time in ERA at 0.99; and landed second all-time in strikeouts with 268.

At the plate, Cale set numerous individual single-season records, including total bases with 96 (4th all-time); slugging percentage of 1.143 (10th); and consecutive on-base streak with 12 (T-5th).

The record-setting marks caught the attention of the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association, which named him the Class AA Player of the Year. Cale was also named Gatorade and Prep Baseball Report Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year.

“We’ve always known that he’s one of the top two-way players in the state … Even though playing two-way baseball up in the north is obviously not like playing AAAA baseball in the metro, the numbers don’t lie,” Coach Haugen said.

Cale, who will join Division II Minnesota State Mankato next spring, can add two more accolades to the list: Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year.

‘A storybook ending’

The thrill and joy of the state championship victory was made even sweeter for Cale by who it was shared with: his brother and teammate, sophomore Sam Haugen, along with his dad and head coach, Ben.

Baseball has always been a staple in the Haugen family, as Ben still fondly remembers a much-younger Cale being brought to his Hinckley Knights amateur games back when he was still coaching the Hinckley-Finlayson High School baseball team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been around the game since he could walk,” Coach Haugen said. “His mom used to take him to watch me play. He would hang out in the dugouts and want to go on the field and be like the big boys after the game.”

The love of the game only continued to grow in the years since with Cale and Sam spending hours in the backyard playing Wiffle ball and attending games at all levels with their dad.

Those formative moments culminated in an unforgettable experience of hoisting the state championship trophy as a trio earlier this month.

“I just think that having all of those past experiences come together and kind of shape us into a winning team—we’re not the whole team, obviously, but for us three specifically I think it’s just … I can’t really think of another way to put it besides perfect,” Cale said.

Coach Haugen agreed.

“It'll probably take a while before they reflect on how cool it was, but yeah, I’m really starting to think about that, and for me to get there and then to win it all with my two boys on the team is just a storybook ending for sure,” he said.

