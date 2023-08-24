Esko football embraces Finnish roots, embodies sisu identity

ESKO — Whether it’s a blue stripe running down the middle of a gold helmet, an engraving on a large stone near the home stadium entrance or a tattoo on head coach Scott Arntson’s left wrist, the Finnish term 'sisu' is deeply ingrained in every fiber of the Esko High School football program.

Sisu translates to strength of will, determination, perseverance and overcoming obstacles in the face of adversity, something that Arntson has been preaching to his players since he took over prior to the 2016 campaign.

Esko, a community that was primarily settled by Finnish immigrants in the late 19th century, has leaned into the sisu attitude, but no entity within the greater Esko area has embodied it more than Arntson’s football program.

Esko head coach Scott Arntson holds a blue sisu stripe during his post-practice talk with the team. Arntson and his assistant coaches gave out more than a half dozen stripes after practice Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

When Esko football begins practice each fall, Arntson brings a box of long, vertical blue stickers with 'sisu' printed on them in large white text Throughout the first several weeks of practice, players earn their sisu stripe by demonstrating exceptional grit and perseverance throughout drills and scrimmages.

Esko senior Joey Antonutti collides with a teammate defender during a ball carrying drill at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

“This is a big Finnish area, so sisu means to overcome against all odds,” Arntson said. “Not everybody has (a sisu stripe). They have to earn it. At the end of practice, we gather and bring a player in the circle. A coach will talk about why he’s proud of a guy and how he earned his sisu stripe that day. It shows grit and how he overcame all obstacles. For this community, it’s something we’ve embraced as a program.”

Entering his eighth year as head coach of the Esko High School football team, Arntson is leaning on the sisu mantra now more than ever, as his program looks to get over the hump and win its first Class AAA state championship since 1975.

Perseverance is an integral part of the sisu identity and the kids in Arntson’s program know that better than almost anyone. Throughout the last two postseason tournaments, Esko has suffered a pair of losses that are among the most devastating in school history.

Postseason pain

The first of those losses came in the 2021 Class AAA state semifinal against Dassel-Cokato at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. After cruising through the regular season, section playoffs and state quarterfinal with a flawless 11-0 record, Esko stumbled in the semifinal, suffering a 21-14 defeat after fumbling on the opposing 1-yard line.

The following year, Esko again cruised through the regular season and section playoff bracket with an unblemished 11-0 record. In the 2022 Class AAA state quarterfinal against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Esko trailed 21-17 late in the fourth quarter.

Arntson’s squad drove down the field and scored what they thought was a game-winning touchdown, which was called back for a false start. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s defense stonewalled Esko’s offense the rest of the drive and Esko’s season, once again, ended in heartbreak.

For senior starting center Talon Mattson, embracing perseverance and the sisu identity is critical to erasing the pain of the past, improving and finding a way to bring a confetti-covered state championship trophy home from US Bank Stadium this season.

“We’ve all built perseverance and we have a great understanding of it,” Mattson said. “It’s not a finger-pointing situation. It comes down to executing the most minute details. We’ve felt the pain of those losses being that close. That’s our number-one motivator.”

Esko senior starting center Talon Mattson wraps up a teammate during a tackling drill at football practice on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22 in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

According to Mattson, the locker room has completely bought into the sisu identity. The stripe on the helmet isn’t just a piece of tape. It’s an indicator that each player who dons the gold helmet split with a blue stripe is an athlete who chose to go above and beyond the basic call of duty.

“You have to earn it,” Mattson said. “It’s not given. You earn it by showing you have the work ethic to earn a sisu stripe. It’s about showing up and wanting to be better. It’s about being under the lights on Friday night and wanting to reach that final goal that we all have in mind — becoming state champions.”

The massive rock just outside the entrance to Esko’s football stadium features a sisu engraving, which serves as a reminder to players and fans as they arrive at games. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

By any metrics, Esko has been excellent throughout the last handful of years. The last two seasons alone have included 22 victories and just two defeats. However, it’s been those minute details — fumbling deep in enemy territory and a touchdown-erasing false start — that have haunted Arntson’s program.

Few players still on Esko’s roster understand the pain of back-to-back heartbreaking postseason losses as much as senior Koi Perich, who has been a two-way starter for the last several seasons and was named last year’s District Defensive Player of the Year.

Perich — who has already committed to play safety at the University of Minnesota under P.J. Fleck — has been a staple in Esko’s recent run of success. Now in his final year with the program, his goals are as lofty as ever and hardware remains on the forefront of his mind.

“Anything other than a state appearance is going to be a complete disaster for us,” Perich said. “Our goal is a state championship. Obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do, so we’re just going to keep working on that.”

Esko senior defensive back Cruize Liimatainen breaks up a pass during a man coverage drill at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Whether it’s Mattson getting his first regular starting opportunity at center, Perich drawing Division I attention or Arntson nearing a decade of experience as the head coach at Esko, two constants remain – it’s always about putting in the work and embodying sisu qualities.

“Sisu represents Esko because it’s about working harder than everyone,” Perich said. “That’s something we take into account every game. I think we all work hard and in the offseason everyone has done their share in the weight room. It’s going to be a good year with everyone putting in that work.”

The work and additional attention to detail that the coaching staff has emphasized this fall has put Esko in position to be one of the top programs in AAA football again this year, at least that’s how Arntson views it.

“I think we can compete with any AAA school and then we go from there,” Arntson said. “There is always a group of AAA schools that have a chance and I think we’re in that group.”