Cloquet's Olson earns Outstanding American Indian Female Athlete Award

CLOQUET — Cloquet-Carlton junior goalkeeper Katelyn Olson was recently selected as the 2022 Outstanding American Indian Female Athlete Award winner on behalf of the Minnesota Indian Education Association (MIEA) based in Cass Lake.

The award, which highlights American Indian students across the state for their accomplishments in athletics and academics, will be presented to Olson at the 36th annual MIEA Conference held at Mystic Lake Casino and Event Center in Prior Lake on Thursday, April 14.

Olson said it’s a privilege to be selected among all of the talented athletes across the state.

“It’s a big honor, and I feel like it’s even a lot bigger than I realize,” Olson said. “I just feel really honored to be chosen out of (so) many people who probably were nominated to get it.”

Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer coach Dustin Randall said the acknowledgment is more than fitting given her success in the classroom and in athletics.

“I really think she’s deserving of any sort of award that comes her way,” Randall said. “I’m really, really high on this kid. She’s a great person on and off the field. She’s a great soccer player, so (she’s) very, very deserving.”

Olson lives with her family on the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet and is an enrolled member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Being able to represent those communities through her achievement is something she is especially proud of.

“Living on the reservation and living in the close-knit community and growing up in it has been an experience. I’m just glad to have won the award, and just to represent the community in Cloquet,” Olson said.

On the soccer field this past season, Olson took over as the starting keeper for the Lumberjacks where she helped lead the club to a fourth-place finish in the Class AA state tournament.

For her efforts against some of the state’s best teams and players, Olson was named to the Class AA all-tournament team, along with teammate Katie Turner.

Heading into the season, the Lumberjacks had large shoes to fill at the keeper position after the graduation of three-time All-Lake Superior Conference selection Gracie Meagher. Despite her lack of experience at the varsity level, Randall was confident that Olson had what it took to step in seamlessly.

“Going into last year she was one of the players I was really excited about,” Randall said. “We had to replace a goalie that had been around for a while (and) I wasn’t worried. I knew that she was going to be able to do it, because she had that right mindset of, ‘I’m just going to work hard and keep trying to improve,’ and she did.”

In addition to her success athletically, Olson is an honor roll student who participates in multiple extracurricular activities, including junior execs, yearbook club and student council.

If all of that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, she will also be back competing in track for Cloquet as a sprinter this coming season.