Cloquet's Marco Mayorga defies the odds as undersized center

CLOQUET — Standing just a hair over 6-foot tall despite playing a position dominated by players 6-foot, 4-inches and above, Cloquet’s Marco Mayorga doesn’t exactly fit the mold of a traditional post-up center.

But what the Rainy River-bound senior lacks in height, he more than makes up for in strength, quickness and a well-stocked arsenal of post moves to get even the stingiest of defenders off-balance.

Cloquet's Marco Mayorga is fouled going up for a shot during the Lumberjacks home win over Aitkin on Thursday, Jan. 5. Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune

One move in particular has become his go-to, and even led to the creation of a nickname.

“They call me 'The Big Spin,'” Mayorga said with a laugh. “Me and a few coaches came up with the idea that I’m like a washing machine stuck in spin cycle.”

The wide array of moves, including his patented spin move, served Mayorga well in his final season with the Lumberjacks, as he averaged a team-high 17 points and just over six rebounds per game en route to garnering first team all-Lake Superior Conference honors.

The breakout senior campaign came as no surprise to Cloquet head basketball coach Steve Battaglia, who pointed to the countless hours Mayorga spent honing his skills during the offseason as one of the keys to his success.

“He uses the gym on his own a lot, which is what the really good guys do,” Battaglia said. “They’re finding gym time in the summer on the outdoor courts, so a lot of that is his development individually.”

As one of five seniors on the varsity roster, Mayorga left his mark as a tone-setting, vocal leader for the ‘Jacks in helping guide the club to an overall record of 14-14, despite losing numerous key contributors from last year’s team that reached the Section 7AAA final.

Cloquet senior Marco Mayorga poses outside of the Cloquet Middle School on Wednesday, April 12. Mayorga is the 2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Even though the team wasn’t able to match the success of the previous year, Battaglia said the 2022-2023 Lumberjacks will always hold a special place in his heart for the joy they brought to the court each day, with Mayorga playing a huge part as its leader.

“(He’s) one of the best leaders I’ve had in 18 years of doing this,” Battaglia said. “He was great with the young guys, encouraged everybody and rarely got down on anybody. Once in a while he’d get down on himself, but most good guys hold themselves to a high standard, so that was nothing unusual.”

Mayorga drew upon his own experience as a young player in shaping how he led the team’s underclassmen.

“I know how fun the game can be when you have a person like that, so I try to be that influence when it comes to the younger guys and making sure they’re having fun playing the game,” Mayorga said. “And just try to keep everyone involved and keep the fans excited.”

For his outstanding leadership qualities and consistent production on the court, Marco Mayorga has been named the 2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Mayorga called it an honor to be selected among all of the great players in the area before crediting his uncle Jeroam DeFoe for teaching him the game of basketball.

He went on to thank his grandpa Melvin DeFoe, who recently passed away, along with his teammate Kollin Bonneville, for all of their support.

“They've always pushed me to be the best version of myself day in and day out, and they're huge contributors to who I am today," he said.

Mayorga’s varsity career began as a junior in the wake of a strong season at the JV level as a sophomore in 2020-2021. That season, the JV and varsity teams were kept separate in practices to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Cloquet’s Marco Mayorga leans on a wall outside of the Cloquet Middle School on Wednesday, April 12. The senior is the Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

As a bubble player between the two teams, Mayorga was given the rare option to choose which team he wanted to play on.

“He decided to just stay on the JV to start there and kind of lead that team, which I think paid dividends actually, because he got a ton more time and was able to work on his game versus kind of being a role player on the varsity that season,” Battaglia said. “So he made a pretty mature decision as a sophomore to better himself.”

The following season, Mayorga received the news that he would be in the starting lineup for the first time— a moment that he looks back on with great deal of pride.

“It was a really big honor to be able to play with the guys I did, and it really showed me that I’m a competitor as well and I’m able to hang with the big guys,” he said.

Mayorga’s standout junior season attracted the attention of coaches from Minnesota North College-Rainy River, a NJCAA Division III school in International Falls, where he’ll continue his playing career next season.

Cloquet senior Marco Mayorga is the 2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I’m excited to just be able to continue my basketball career especially with coach Bill Engel,” Mayorga said. “(He’s a) super amazing guy, and being able to meet the team up there was a really big opportunity for me and just understanding where I'll be at (is exciting).”

In anticipation of playing at the next level, Mayorga is planning to spend more time in the gym focusing on key areas of his game this offseason.

“(I’m going to) focus more on my shooting and my ball-handling and hopefully be able to grow a few inches because you know that would be nice,” he said with a laugh. “But yeah, just more of my shooting. (I’m) not 100% comfortable with it, but there’s room to improve.”