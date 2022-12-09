Cloquet's Ava Carlson follows in footsteps of Lumberjack greats

CLOQUET — Long before taking her first steps onto the court as a varsity member of the Lumberjacks, a young Ava Carlson watched her childhood idol and 2016 Cloquet graduate Kassidy Steen in awe, hoping to one day follow in the footsteps of the multi-sport star.

“I was kind of more into basketball when I was growing up, and I would always go watch our high school games and see her,” Carlson recalled. “I was there for her 1,000th-point game, and I know she played volleyball. She was just always the tall girl, and I was tall growing up too, so I just really looked up to her in that way.”

In the years since, the proverbial torch has been passed, with the newest crop of young Lumberjacks having a new role model to look up to in Carlson as the school's latest multi-sport standout.

“I love it so much,” the Cloquet junior said of the attention she receives from youth players. “Earlier this season I got notes from C-team (members) and just little things like kids saying hi to me, and I might not know their names, but I really do appreciate it, because I do know that I was once like them.”

Cloquet's Ava Carlson poses outside of the gymnasium at the Cloquet Middle School on Monday evening, Nov. 28.

Carlson’s on-court excellence has not only caught the attention of young fans, but also area coaches, as she was recently named to the Class AA All-State Team for a second time after helping guide the ‘Jacks to back-to-back appearances in the Section 7AAA final.

Her selection makes her only the fourth player in the program’s nearly 50-year history to be named to the All-State Team, with Mary Beth Grant and Honna Peters earning the distinction in 1984, along with former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher basketball star Deb Hunter in 1979.

Ava Carlson of Cloquet follows through on a kill attempt during a match against Princeton, Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Cloquet Middle School gym.

“I just feel like I’m so grateful for where I am right now,” Carlson said. “I didn’t expect this when I was younger, and I really did work for it, but I’m just so grateful for my opportunities that I’ve gotten throughout the years.”

For her stellar play on the court and leadership skills, Carlson has been named the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

Carlson thanked all of her supporters for helping her to get to where she is.

“I’m just really grateful, and I want to thank my coaches and my teammates and my family for always believing in me,” Carlson said. “I don’t think I would be where I am now without them.”

Cloquet head coach Heidi Anderson, who’s guided Carlson since her first varsity season as an eighth grader, points to Carlson’s determination as the key to her success.

Cloquet's Ava Carlson poses outside of the Cloquet Middle School on Monday evening, Nov. 28.

“I think she’s just consistently always a hard worker who’s looking to improve and to improve her teammates and to take them to the highest level possible,” Anderson said.

"She’s very competitive and kind of looks at not only her physical game, but her mental game or her leadership and says, ‘What do I need to do to take our team to the next level or to improve the play of myself or the people around me?' And she’s willing to do those things," Anderson added.

Carlson’s hard work and determination culminated in another memorable season for the Lumberjacks, as she led the club with 356 kills (4.0 per set), 222 digs, 19 set assists and 38 ace serves.

Cloquet's Ava Carlson tosses a ball in the air outside of the Cloquet Middle School on Monday evening, Nov. 28.

The club matched its 2021 win total of 22 victories compared to only seven defeats — a record that landed them in second place by season’s end in the Lake Superior Conference standings.

However, Carlson and her teammates remain hungry for a trip to the state tournament when next season rolls around.

“She won’t be satisfied with making it to the section final two years in a row,” Anderson said. “She’s going to want to come back and (ask) what can we do to get better, and take it to the next step? So it’ll be fun to watch, and we’re excited to have her back for another year.”

In the meantime, Carlson will continue playing with the Lumberjacks' basketball team, which remains undefeated through four games.