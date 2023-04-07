Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud leads by example as Lumberjacks' captain

CLOQUET — The 2022-2023 season was one filled with its fair share of peaks and valleys for Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud.

Less than two weeks after erupting for 18 second-half points in a season-opening victory over rival Esko, the multi-sport star suffered her first of two injuries of the season in a game against Grand Rapids, briefly taking her off the court.

Clouqet senior Alexa Snesrud, 12, goes up for a shot over Duluth East's Rachel Hagen and Lilly Kuettel during the Lumberjacks win Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Snesrud scored her 1,000th career point during the contest. Jamey Malcomb / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune

As her teammates took the floor without their senior captain, Snesrud continued to be a key contributor, albeit in a different capacity.

“I just wanted to be their biggest fan and show them how much I love them and still care even though I wasn’t able to be playing, and lead them in a way where I’m still there and supporting them,” she said.

With countless on-court feats to choose from, including a game-winning shot to beat Esko in a Jan. 5 rematch, Cloquet girls basketball coach Heather Young instead pointed to Snesurd's leadership during those recovery periods as a shining example of what Snesrud brings to the team.

“(That) was probably the biggest pride moment for me as a coach, because a player can take that both ways, right? You can kind of feel sorry for yourself or get jealous or envious of others, and that just didn’t happen with Alexa,” Young said. “She was the best teammate on the bench. She was always supportive, always positive.”

Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud, the 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, poses in the hallway of the middle school on Wednesday, April 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In addition to her leadership qualities, the first team all-Lake Superior Conference selection had more than her fair share of achievements on the court, too.

Snesrud earned Class AAA All-State Honorable Mention honors after helping to guide Cloquet to a second straight appearance in the Section 7AAA championship game.

Along the way, she became the eighth player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark, and went on to finish with 1,278 points after averaging just over 16 points per game and seven boards.

For her excellence on the hardwood and leadership qualities, Snesrud has been named the 2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“It’s just a great example for our other players coming in that good things happen to good people, and Alexa’s just one of those good people,” Young said. “She works hard, she’s dedicated. She does everything you ask her to do. She’s always got a full, happy heart doing it.”

Over the course of her five-year varsity career, beginning as an eighth grader in 2018-2019, Snesrud was teammates with three fellow 1,000-point scorers in Allie Wojtysiak (2018), Kendra Kelley (2019) and Maddie Young (2022).

The experience of being the youngest player on the team helped shaped her approach to being a captain and role model for younger players.

“I know being younger and looking up to girls (and) how important they were to me and how my love for the game grew because of them, so I just wanted to be the same positive role model and leader for the younger girls as well,” Snesrud said.

Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud is the 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Like Wojtysiak, Kelley and Young, Snesrud left her mark on more than just the hardwood for the Lumberjacks as a three-sport athlete who competes on the soccer and track and field teams as well.

On the pitch, Snesrud has been a part of four section championship teams with trips to state in three of those seasons, and earned Class AA first team All-State honors this past fall after leading the Lumberjacks in goals with 19.

Using her blazing-speed on the track, Snesrud also finished first in the 200-meter dash at the Lake Superior Conference Championships last spring.

“The multi-sport athlete thing right is something that we’ve always prided ourselves on in Cloquet because of our size," Young said. "We need kids to play more than one (sport) ... She’s a great example of (how) I think every sport she does just makes her better in those other sports.”

Of the three sports, Snesrud intends to stick with basketball at the next level. She continues to explore collegiate opportunities, but said she plans to pursue a career in dental or nursing.

For Young, Snesrud’s smile and positive attitude shown each day in practice will be sorely missed next season.

“That was the first thing I would see on her face walking in with teammates. She'd be smiling or laughing and I notice those things. I watch my players real carefully,” Young said. “I try to read body language coming into the gym, and I never felt like there was a day that she didn’t come into that gym and feel grateful that she was in that gym with us.”

