Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Volleyball Team

CLOQUET — The Esko and Cloquet volleyball teams combined for a total of six players on the inaugural 2022 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team after helping to lead their respective programs to an appearance in section finals this past season.

The Carlton Bulldogs rounded out this year's list with one player represented on the team.

The upperclassmen-laden squad includes 2022 Player of the Year Ava Carlson, of Cloquet. She is one of three juniors on this year's team, alongside Lumberjack teammate Quinn Danielson and Esko's Kyra Johnson.

The list of seniors includes Gabby Martenson and Kaitlin Lattner of Esko; Aili Buytaert of Cloquet; and Madison Asleson of Carlton.

Ava Carlson

Cloquet Lumberjacks

Jr. • OH Cloquet’s Ava Carlson (10) hammers the ball over the net during the first game of the match in Superior on Thursday, Oct. 6. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram - Paced the Lumberjacks in kills with 356 (4.0 per set), 222 digs (2.5 per set), 38 ace serves (94.5% accuracy), 25 blocks, 19 assists. - Class AA All-State team (2x), First-Team All-Lake Superior Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches. - “Ava is a leader by example as well as a vocal leader for the Lumberjacks," Cloquet coach Heidi Anderson said. "She has many different attacking tools she uses to score. Ava is a solid all-around player and pushes her teammates to improve.”

Aili Buytaert

Cloquet

Sr. • MH Cloquet’s Aili Buytaert (8) reaches to tip a ball over the net during the first game of the match in Superior on Thursday, Oct. 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Recorded 210 kills (2.4 per set), 63 digs, 40 ace serves and 30 blocks over the course of the 2022 season. - Second Team All-Lake Superior Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches. - “Aili was a smart player who kept the other teams on their toes, scoring on quick attacks and opening up the floor for her teammates," Anderson said. "We will miss her leadership and scoring.”

Gabby Martenson

Esko

Sr. • RS Gabby Martenson of Esko goes up for a kill with Blythe Proulx of Cloquet defending during a Tuesday, Sept. 27, match at Esko High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Posted a team-high 327 kills (3.84 kills per set), 51 ace serves and 171 digs for the Eskomos. - Polar League Conference Co-MVP (Big schools), First Team All-Polar League Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All Star matches. - "A powerful right side that played all six rotations and could score kills from front row and back row," Esko coach Pete Stasiuk said. "(Martenson) led the Eskomos in kills and hitting % (and was) second on the team in ace serves."

Kyra Johnson

Esko

Jr. • OH Kyra Johnson (9) of Esko hits the ball against Ola Okoro (6) of Duluth East on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Esko High School Gymnasium. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune - Finished the 2022 season with 272 total kills (3.49 per set), 256 total digs (3.28 per set) and 46 ace serves. - First Team All-Polar League Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches. - "A high flying outside hitter (who finished) second on the team in kills and in digs," Stasiuk said.

Kaitlin Lattner

Esko

Sr. • S Esko setter Kaitlin Lattner (6) spots Emerson Harker during the second set of the Section 7AA volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hermantown High School. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune - Recorded 706 total set assists (8.61 per set) and 37 total ace serves during the 2022 season. - First team All-Polar League Conference (Big schools), selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches. - Stasiuk described Lattner as the conductor of the Eskomos' attack: "(Lattner was) a consistent setter that controlled the offense," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn Danielson

Cloquet

Jr. • L Libero Quinn Danielson of Cloquet bumps the ball against Proctor on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Cloquet Middle School in Cloquet. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune - Led the Lumberjacks in serves received, recorded 328 digs (3.7 per set) and 40 ace serves. - Second Team All-Lake Superior Conference - “Quinn anchored our team’s defense and had many long serving streaks during our matches. She did a good job of getting the ball to the setters and covering her hitters to keep the ball in play," Anderson said.