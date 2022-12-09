Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Volleyball Team

Three different Carlton County schools were represented in the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team.

By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 07:00 PM
CLOQUET — The Esko and Cloquet volleyball teams combined for a total of six players on the inaugural 2022 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Volleyball Team after helping to lead their respective programs to an appearance in section finals this past season.

The Carlton Bulldogs rounded out this year's list with one player represented on the team.

The upperclassmen-laden squad includes 2022 Player of the Year Ava Carlson, of Cloquet. She is one of three juniors on this year's team, alongside Lumberjack teammate Quinn Danielson and Esko's Kyra Johnson.

The list of seniors includes Gabby Martenson and Kaitlin Lattner of Esko; Aili Buytaert of Cloquet; and Madison Asleson of Carlton.

Ava Carlson
Cloquet Lumberjacks
Jr. • OH

Cloquet's Ava Carlson (10) hammers the ball over the net during the first game of the match in Superior on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Cloquet’s Ava Carlson (10) hammers the ball over the net during the first game of the match in Superior on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

- Paced the Lumberjacks in kills with 356 (4.0 per set), 222 digs (2.5 per set), 38 ace serves (94.5% accuracy), 25 blocks, 19 assists.

- Class AA All-State team (2x), First-Team All-Lake Superior Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches.

- “Ava is a leader by example as well as a vocal leader for the Lumberjacks," Cloquet coach Heidi Anderson said. "She has many different attacking tools she uses to score. Ava is a solid all-around player and pushes her teammates to improve.”

Aili Buytaert
Cloquet
Sr. • MH

Cloquet’s Aili Buytaert (8) reaches to tip a ball over the net
Cloquet’s Aili Buytaert (8) reaches to tip a ball over the net during the first game of the match in Superior on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Recorded 210 kills (2.4 per set), 63 digs, 40 ace serves and 30 blocks over the course of the 2022 season.

- Second Team All-Lake Superior Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches.

- “Aili was a smart player who kept the other teams on their toes, scoring on quick attacks and opening up the floor for her teammates," Anderson said. "We will miss her leadership and scoring.”

Gabby Martenson
Esko
Sr. • RS

Hitter goes for kill
Gabby Martenson of Esko goes up for a kill with Blythe Proulx of Cloquet defending during a Tuesday, Sept. 27, match at Esko High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

- Posted a team-high 327 kills (3.84 kills per set), 51 ace serves and 171 digs for the Eskomos.

- Polar League Conference Co-MVP (Big schools), First Team All-Polar League Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All Star matches.

- "A powerful right side that played all six rotations and could score kills from front row and back row," Esko coach Pete Stasiuk said. "(Martenson) led the Eskomos in kills and hitting % (and was) second on the team in ace serves."

Kyra Johnson
Esko
Jr. • OH

101521.S.DNT.PREPVBALL.C02.jpg
Kyra Johnson (9) of Esko hits the ball against Ola Okoro (6) of Duluth East on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Esko High School Gymnasium.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

- Finished the 2022 season with 272 total kills (3.49 per set), 256 total digs (3.28 per set) and 46 ace serves.

- First Team All-Polar League Conference, selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches.

- "A high flying outside hitter (who finished) second on the team in kills and in digs," Stasiuk said.

Kaitlin Lattner
Esko
Sr. • S

JED_0057.JPG
Esko setter Kaitlin Lattner (6) spots Emerson Harker during the second set of the Section 7AA volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hermantown High School.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

- Recorded 706 total set assists (8.61 per set) and 37 total ace serves during the 2022 season.

- First team All-Polar League Conference (Big schools), selected to Big Dog and Essentia Health All-Star matches.

- Stasiuk described Lattner as the conductor of the Eskomos' attack: "(Lattner was) a consistent setter that controlled the offense," he said.

Quinn Danielson
Cloquet
Jr. • L

101321.S.DNT.PREPVB.C02.JPG
Libero Quinn Danielson of Cloquet bumps the ball against Proctor on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Cloquet Middle School in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

- Led the Lumberjacks in serves received, recorded 328 digs (3.7 per set) and 40 ace serves.

- Second Team All-Lake Superior Conference

- “Quinn anchored our team’s defense and had many long serving streaks during our matches. She did a good job of getting the ball to the setters and covering her hitters to keep the ball in play," Anderson said.

Madison Asleson
Carlton
Sr. • MH

Hitter goes up for a kill
Carlton senior Madison Asleson, left, goes up for a kill as senior Morgan Wigg of Moose Lake-Willow River tries to block it during a Tuesday, Oct. 4, match at Carlton High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

- First Team All-Polar League Conference (Small schools)

- "Madison was an excellent leader on and off the court," Danielle Rychlak said on behalf of the Carlton volleyball coaching staff. "(She was) an all-around player who took on whatever role we needed her to take."

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
