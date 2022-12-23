Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Football Team

SUPERIOR — The class of 2023 is well-represented on the 2022 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Team, with six seniors leading the way, along with four juniors and one sophomore.

The list of seniors includes Nolan Witt and Wyatt Hudspith of Esko; Kollin Bonneville, Reese Sheldon and Brysen McLeod of Cloquet; and JP Mesojedec of Moose Lake-Willow River.

The Cloquet Pine Journal's 2022 Football Player of the Year Koi Perich of Esko headlines the list of four juniors along with Hayden Charboneu and Caden Sheff of Barnum and Moose Lake-Willow River's Jaxsyn Schmidt.

Cromwell-Wright's Brady Dahl is the lone sophomore on the team.



Koi Perich

Esko

Jr. • RB/S Esko running back Koi Perich crosses the goal-line for his second touchdown against Two Harbors in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Esko Stadium Field. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Found the end zone a combined 25 times over the course of the season via rushing (11), receiving (9), punt returns (3) and kick returns (2). - Amassed 1,170 yards from scrimmage (816 rushing, 354 receiving) and averaged over 15 yards per touch. Added a combined 451 yards on punt and kick returns. - Racked up 75 tackles from the safety position to go along with three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a sack. - District Defensive Player of the Year, ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the state by 247 Sports. - "He’s an extremely explosive runner. He puts his foot in the ground and he’s gone," Esko head coach Scott Arntson said. "As Gale Sayers would say, 18 inches of daylight, and he's up the field pretty quickly."

Kollin Bonneville

Cloquet

Sr. • RB/CB Cloquet’s Kollin Bonneville (9) rips off a huge gain in the second quarter of the Lumberjacks’ game with Duluth East on Friday night, Sept. 23, in Duluth. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Paced the Lumberjacks with 1,062 yards rushing and three touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per tote. Hauled in three more touchdowns through the air with 208 yards receiving. - Nabbed three interceptions to go along with 17 tackles - First Team All-District and All-Section - "(Kollin) exploded on the scene after losing his junior year to injury," Ojanen said. "(He) rushed for over 1,000 yards — one of the better backs in the Northland."

Wyatt Hudspith

Esko

Sr. • TE/DE/K Esko kicker Wyatt Hudspith follows through on an extra-point attempt with Ty Christensen as his holder during a Wednesday, Oct. 19, game against East at Ordean Field. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Contributed in all three phases for the Eskomos as a tight end, defensive lineman, kicker and punter. - Drilled 2/3 of field goal attempts and 54/57 extra point attempts. Averaged 58 yards per kickoff - "He did a fantastic job of changing the way we call games, the way we plan for games," Arntson said. "He changed the way we coached because of how he kicked."

Brysen McLeod

Cloquet

Sr. • DE Cloquet senior Brysen McLeod celebrates a big play during a Section 7AAAA game against Grand Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Grand Rapids High School. Contributed / Brysen McLeod - Feared defensive lineman who racked up 13.5 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks - First team All-District - Ojanen described McLeod as a "great defensive end for us (and a) relentless player."

JP Mesojedec

Moose Lake-Willow River

Sr. • OL/DL Moose Lake-Willow River senior JP Mesojedec looks to shed a block during a game against Hermantown, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Willow River High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Top offensive and defensive lineman for a Rebels team that averaged 361 yards per game on offense while giving up an average of 170 yards per game on defense. - Recorded 65 tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for loss and one fumble recovery - Northeast Blue All-Sub District and Northeast Blue Lineman of the Year. - "JP provided the leadership, hard work and dedication necessary for the rest of the team to follow for another successful Rebel football season," Moose Lake-Willow River head coach Dave Louzek said.

Reese Sheldon

Cloquet

Sr. • QB/DB Reese Sheldon (1) of Cloquet strongarms Zach Thorsten (21) of Hermantown while running with the ball at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Dual-threat quarterback who threw for 654 yards with seven touchdowns, to go along with 788 yards rushing and an additional 11 scores. - Finished with 34.5 tackles and an interception on defense - First Team All-District and All-Section, played in the Minnesota High School All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium - Cloquet head coach Jeff Ojanen describes Sheldon as a "dynamic player (and) one of the best all around players in the Northland," he said.

Nolan Witt

Esko

Sr. • RB/LB Esko running back Nolan Witt finds daylight on his way to the end zone during a Section 7AAA quarterfinal game against Two Harbors, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Esko Stadium Field. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Rushed for 750 yards on 95 carries (7.89 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns - Recorded 45 tackles from the middle linebacker position - Played in the Minnesota High School All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium - "Nolan was our hammer," Arntson said. "He was what made our offense go. Without Nolan, what we do doesn't work."

Hayden Charboneau

Barnum

Jr. • QB/DB Hayden Charboneau, (19) of Barnum passes the ball against Deer River during the Section 7A football final on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Egerdahl Field in Proctor. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune - Completed 111 of 177 (63%) pass attempts as the Bombers' signal-caller for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns; added four touchdowns on the ground as well. - Recorded a pair of interceptions on defense - All-District Team - "Hayden took another step forward this season in his third season as Barnum's starting QB," Barnum head coach Robert Minkkinen said. "Hayden puts in a lot of time and effort towards becoming a better athlete, and it has paid off in a big way."

Jaxsyn Schmidt

Moose Lake-Willow River

Jr. • RB Moose Lake/Willow River running back Jaxsyn Schmidt (23) carries ther ball againsty Barnesville defensive back Braeden Bredman (20) during the Class AA state quarterfinaln at Tech High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Carried the ball 162 times for 1,535 yards (9.48 per carry) and 18 TDs over 11 games for an average of 139.5 yards per game. - Northeast Blue All Sub-District and Northeast Blue Offensive Player of the Year - "Jaxsyn made the most of his opportunity to step up and fill the spot of our senior running back, who got injured after game one of the season," Louzek said. "His confidence and hard work sparked the Rebel offense to another successful season."

Caden Sheff

Barnum

Jr. • RB/WR/LB Barnum running back Caden Sheff looks to make Sam Rahier miss during the Section 7A championship game, Friday, Nov. 4, at Terry Egerdahl Field in Proctor. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Finished the 2022 season with a combined 1,122 all-purpose yards (617 rushing, 505 receiving) and 18 total TDs. - Recorded a total of 77 tackles including three for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles - All-District Team - "Caden did a little bit of everything for Barnum Football on both sides of the ball this season. He is an extremely versatile athlete and a very hard worker," Minkkinen said.