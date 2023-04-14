99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep boys tennis: Lumberjacks hope for growth with young roster

Of 39 total players, 33 for Cloquet are in grades seven through nine.

The Cloquet Lumberjack logo File / Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

Head coach: Derek Johnson

Assistant coaches: Tom Proulx, Nick Lind, Jim Tomhave and Adam Blesener

Returning starters: Ethan Lavan (No. 1 singles), Marco Zegan, Max Sundquist, Ethan Doty, Joey Bender and T.J. Sabyan.

New faces to watch: It's still too early to tell, according to head coach Derek Johnson.

Team strengths: "Our young guys have a lot of good chemistry and positive energy. We have kids that want to play and get better," Johnson said.

Biggest challenge: "We are a young team with 33 of our 39 total players (being) seventh through ninth graders. Weather has been tough. Not much you can do tennis-wise in a gym with 39 kids, and having to travel to indoor facilities which have limited space and times available," Johnson said.

Goals and expectations: "Hoping to get better each and every day," Johnson said.

By Staff reports
